'Imagine Not Loving This Man': Jose Mourinho Bursts Into Tears As Roma Reaches UECL Final

Jose Mourinho, the manager of AS Roma, shed happy tears as his team beat Leicester City 1-0 to reach the UEFA Europa Conference League final on Thursday. Roma secured a win and a place in the inaugural final of UEFA's third-string competition thanks to an early goal from Tammy Abraham. Mourinho may have appeared in more important finals throughout his long and illustrious career, but last night's victory meant the world to him, as he was seen crying after the game.

In videos that have emerged after Roma's win, Mourinho can be seen tearing up as the game came to an end. The former Manchester United manager was seen embracing his coaching staff and giving them a tight hug as he walked back to the team's dugout after the emphatic victory. When asked about his emotional on-field moment, Mourinho said he shed tears because he knows what the win means to the fans and the club.

José Mourinho in tears after reaching the Conference final. Might not be the biggest final in his career, but man does this show how much he loves the game. Imagine not loving this man. pic.twitter.com/ZNXoAGqzOq — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) May 5, 2022

"Why did I shed a tear? Because I feel what they all feel. It’s a giant club without a trophy room for the social importance of this club. I know what it means to these people and my emotion was for them. I’ve been lucky enough to be in more prestigious finals but this made me feel very special," Mourinho said after the semi-final clash on Thursday.

AS Roma vs Leicester City

Both Roma and Leicester City were on equal footing when they entered the Stadio Olimpico Stadium to play the second leg of the UECL semi-final clash. The first leg that was played at Leicester City's home ground had ended in a 1-1 draw with Gianluca Mancini and Lorenzo Pellegrini scoring one goal each for their respective sides. Abraham scored early in the second leg of the UECL semi-final between Roma and Leicester to give his team a 2-1 aggregate advantage.

No goals were scored by either team for the remainder of the game, which ended 1-0 in Roma's favour. In Roma's long footballing history, the Italian giants have appeared in just one final in all major European club competitions. Roma had reached the final of the Champions League in 1984 but was defeated by Liverpool on penalties. This will be the club's second major European final despite the fact that the competition is not as big as the Champions League. Roma will lock horns against Feyenoord in the UECL final on May 26.

Image: Twitter/@LupoTVofficial