'In Memory Of Maradona': Argentina Fans Call Copa America Win A 'fitting Tribute' To Icon

Argentina clinched a historic victory in the COPA America Final 2021 on Sunday as they ended their 28-year trophy drought for the title. Winning 1-0 against arch-rivals Brazil at the Maracana Stadium on Sunday, Lionel Messi & co. bagged their first Copa America title since 1993. With this historic win, netizens couldn't help but evoke late Argentine legend, Diego Maradona. Several fans took to Twitter to remember the football icon and paid emotional tributes to him.

Netizens remember Maradona

In a first major title win after his death, Argentina fans compared the late Maradona to Messi and how the latter had finally honored the legend in a true sense with the COPA America 2021 victory. Netizens also lauded the Argentina team and thanked them for 'doing this for Maradona'. Fans stated that the 'original GOAT' would be proud of Messi and the Argentina team today from the heavens.

Maradona will be so proud and happy... Watching from Heaven. We miss you... pic.twitter.com/eSft5YCKC9 — ENIGMA TRIPPLE A ⭕ ⚔️ (@enigma0a) July 11, 2021

In memory of maradona we are Messi FC pic.twitter.com/VB6hwyEqQG — RUKUNGIRI ™ PRIDE-esdras (@EzraAine) July 11, 2021

Diego Maradona will be smiling from heavens today pic.twitter.com/1gTTMt0P41 — ganesh (@breathMessi21) July 11, 2021

My father told me about Maradona, and i Will tell my child about messi #CopaAmericaFINAL pic.twitter.com/C1AldyuFUJ — Son of Zeus (@AmruGhifar) July 11, 2021

Diego Maradona(of the blessed memory) must be proud of Messi and the whole Argentina team wherever he is right now.



This one is for Him. RIP Legend🐐. #ARGBRA/Neymar/Ronaldo/GOAT pic.twitter.com/R8Q8ehBDFq — Benkingsley Nwashara (@Benking452) July 11, 2021

Notably, Lionel Messi had paid tribute to the late Diego Maradona during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Chile on June 4. In their first game after Diego Maradona's death, the team had worn shirts bearing his face and "1960-∞" to represent his timeless legacy.

The Argentine football legend died of a heart attack on November 25, 2020, after undergoing a successful brain surgery just two weeks prior to his death. Several medical professionals have been charged with homicide over the death of Maradona for alleged 'medical negligence'.

Argentina pay tribute to the late Diego Maradona with their shirt in last night’s match against Chile. ❤️🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/1f40NtoIxR — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) June 4, 2021

Argentina wins Copa America Final 2021

Argentina found a savior in winger Angel Di Maria in the Copa America Final 2021 against Brazil as they put the hosts under pressure within the first half-an-hour of play. For the first 20 minutes, both teams looked to keep each other at bay however, it was Argentina and Di Maria who succeeded in breaking the deadlock in the 22nd minute. Once Argentina found the back of the net early, they ensured that Brazil never found that much-needed equalizer that was vital for them in order to retain the title. By virtue of this win, Argentina has won the Copa America title for the 15th time and is tied with Uruguay.