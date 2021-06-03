IND Vs QAT Dream11: India Vs Qatar Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Qatar will next host India for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers game at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium. The game is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM local time on Thursday, June 3 (10:30 PM IST). Here is a look at the IND vs QAT Dream11 prediction, top picks and our IND vs QAT Dream11 team.

IND vs QAT preview

India arrive into this game on the back of terrible form as they are winless in the five games (3D 2L) they have played so far in the group stage. Moreover, the Indian national team did not fare well in their last two international friendlies either as they drew 1-1 to Oman before being thrashed 6-0 by the United Arab Emirates. Heading into this game, Igor Štimac's men arrive in fourth place in the Group E standings with three points.

On the other hand, Qatar have been in excellent form arriving into this game. Félix Sánchez Bas' side defeated Luxembourg and Azerbaijan by scorelines of 1-0 and 2-1 respectively while they were held 1-1 by Ireland. As for Group E, Qatar top the standings with 16 points after six games (5W 1D) with their only draw coming against India. With Qatar having already qualified for the 2022 World Cup being the host nation, the only motivation for them moving forward is topping the group stage.

IND vs QAT predicted starting line-ups

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Pritam Kotal, Narendar Gahlot, Sandesh Jhinghan, Akash Mishra; Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Brandon Fernandes; Bipin Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh

Qatar: Saad Al Sheeb; Bassam Al-Rawi, Pedro Miguel, Boualem Khoukhi, Karim Boudiaf, Hassan Al-Haydos, Abdulaziz Hatem, Hassan Al-Haydos, Pedro Carvalho, Almoez Ali, Ahmed Alaaeldin

IND vs QAT top picks

India: Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Anirudh Thapa

Qatar: Almoez Ali, Boualem Khoukhi, Ahmed Alaaeldin

IND vs QAT Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhinghan, Bassam Al-Rawi, Pedro Miguel

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Boualem Khoukhi, Lallianzuala Chhangte

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri (VC), Manvir Singh, Almoez Ali (C)

IND vs QAT Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the two teams, our prediction is that Qatar will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above IND vs QAT Dream11 prediction, IND vs QAT match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The IND vs QAT Dream11 team and IND vs QAT Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.