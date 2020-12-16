India To Submit Bid For Hosting 2027 AFC Asian Cup; To Compete With Iran, Saudi & Qatar

After successfully hosting the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday officially launched its bid to host the AFC Asian Cup 2027 in New Delhi. India is all set to host the U17 Women’s World Cup in 2022 and the subsequent AFC Women’s Asian Cup in the same year. With Uzbekistan having pulled out of the race, India will compete against Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Iran to grab the hosting rights for the AFC Asian Cup in 2027. The AIFF is expected to submit the bid book on Thursday or Friday.

Backing the AIFF to win the bid, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju has extended the Centre's full support. Highlighting that Indian football needs to get back to its previous glory, Rijiju said, "This is one of the most prestigious football tournaments and from the government side, we will extend all the support." The Minister was part of the official event on Wednesday to announce India's bid for the hosting rights.

Attended the event to make an official announcement that India will be bidding to host the AFC Asian Cup 2027 along with four other bidders including Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan.@IndianFootball #AsianCup2027 pic.twitter.com/WQw7ixXtQ2 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 16, 2020

'Defining moment'

"It will be a defining moment (if India win the bid). I am confident by 2027 the men's and women's team ranking will go up and we will be apt to host the tournament. So, the whole nation is supporting the bid," he said. As of December 10, India is ranked 104 in the FIFA rankings table. Former India men's team defender Gouramangi Singh and national women's team captain Ashalata Devi were also present on the occasion. The 2019 edition of the Asian Cup, hosted by UAE, was won by Qatar. The next one will be hosted by China in 2023.

"Hosting Asia's biggest football event, the AFC Asian Cup 2027 will be a huge milestone for Indian sports. Our nation is perfectly poised to host a mega sporting event of this magnitude. We have extensive experience over the last two decades of successfully planning, organising and staging some of the world’s biggest sporting events and are looking forward to hosting two more big events in 2022 - the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup and AFC Women's Asian Cup. I assure you that all government support will be given in getting this tournament to India, and making it a memorable one for everyone involved," Rijiju added.

The AIFF also unveiled the campaign and the logo for the 2027 Asian Cup, if it wins the hosting rights. The tiger - emblem of India’s national team, the Blue Tigers - has been chosen as the logo whereas 'Brighter Future Together' is projected to be the slogan. "As hosts, India would deliver a vibrant and exuberant celebration of football, filling stadia and connecting fans across the region through a shared love of the beautiful game. Visitors would experience the nation’s diversity and warm hospitality built on the ethos of “Atithi Devo Bhava” (Guests are equivalent to Gods) and “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (The World is one family)," the AIFF said.

