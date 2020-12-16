India Vs Australia 1st Test: Justin Langer Expresses Biggest Worry Ahead Of Pink-Ball Test

Young Australian batsman Will Pucovski was slated to make his debut in the highly anticipated India vs Australia Test series. However, after being hit by Indian speedster Kartik Tyagi's nasty bouncer, several doubts have been raised regarding the player's availability. Australia's head coach Justin Langer also expressed his concerns regarding the batsman's injury, considering his history with concussions.

Will Pucovski news: Justin Langer comments on the unfortunate concussion

The Will Pucovski concussion news would have forced the Australian think tank to go back to the drawing board ahead of the India vs Australia Day Night Test. Speaking to Fox Sports, coach Justin Langer revealed that the young batsman was certainly a part of their plans for the opening fixture and confirmed that he would have been in the side. However, the 50-year-old seemed confident regarding Will Pucovski's international career.

Justin Langer, in his conversation, mentioned that the management is definitely keeping a close eye on the player's recovery. Pucovski has dealt with eight concussions in the past in his young career and sustained yet another blow on his head which ruled him out of the India vs Australia 1st Test. This development has left Langer disappointed, and he also stated that he was worried for the batsman.

The ex-opener stated that they will stick to the protocols and will wait for the youngster to recover. If the player is deemed fit post the assessment, they have an option to consider his selection in the side. Despite the 22-year-old's ninth concussion, Langer opined that the cricketer still can enjoy a successful career.

Will Pucovski concussion:

Victorian batsman Will Pucovski was hit on the head by Indian pacer Kartik Tyagi during the final day of the 1st practice match between Australia A and India A. It all happened during the 13th over of Australia A's second innings, and the batsman looked visibly uncomfortable. He had was taken off the field and was ruled out for the remainder of the match.

Fingers crossed for Will Pucovksi, who's retired hurt after this nasty blow to the helmet.



Live scores from #AUSAvIND: https://t.co/MfBZAvzAkr pic.twitter.com/pzEBTfipF2 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 8, 2020

India vs Australia live: India vs Australia Day Night Test

