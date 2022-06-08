India Vs Cambodia, Asian Cup Qualifiers: How Have They Fared Against Each Other In Past?

The Indian men's Football team will host Cambodia in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 qualifying campaign. The India vs Cambodia match is set to be played on June 8 at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The Blue Tigers, who have been placed in Group D along with Hong Kong, Afghanistan, and Cambodia, will fancy their chances of qualifying for the premier tournament next season.

India has played in four AFC Asian Cups in 1964, 1984, 2011, and 2019. The team’s best performance at the continental event was a runner-up finish on their debut campaign in 1964.

AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: India vs Cambodia head-to-head record

The Indian Football team has enjoyed success against Cambodia when it comes to the head-to-head record between both teams. In the last four matches between India and Cambodia, it has been India that has come out on the top in three matches while Cambodia has managed to win one. Upcoming India vs Cambodia match will be the fifth meeting between both teams. The last time India faced the Southeast Asian nation was in 2017 in an international friendly match at the National Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The Blue Tigers went on to win the match by 3-2.

Talking about the previous meeting between India and Cambodia, both teams battled each other for the first time way back in 1964 during the Merdeka tournament. The competition was played in Malaysia to commemorate the country's Independence Day. The legendary Chuni Goswami-led team emerged victorious by a 4-0 margin. The second time these two teams met each other was in 1967 and it was Cambodia who came out victorious by a 3-1 margin. The next India vs Cambodia match was in 2007 at the Nehru Cup and host India trashed their opponent 6-0. and went on to lift the trophy beating Syria in the final.

Asian Cup Qualifiers: Team India squad

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Laxmikanth Kattimani, Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Akash Mishra, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhashish Bose, Pritam Kotal

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Deepak Tangri, Udanta Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Wangjam, Ashique Kuruniyan, Liston Colaco

Forwards: Ishan Pandita, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh

Where to catch India vs Cambodia Live Streaming & Live Telecast of AFC Asian Qualifiers?

According to Insidesport football fans in India can enjoy the match on Star Sports Network. The India vs Cambodia live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar