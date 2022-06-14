India Vs Hong Kong Live Streaming: How To Watch AFC Asian Cup Qualifier On TV And Online?

The Indian football team are all set to face Hong Kong in the last group game of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifier on Tuesday, shortly after it was confirmed that they had already qualified for the continental competition. The Blue Tigers made it through after Palestine defeated the Philippines 4-0 in a group B match in Ulaanbaatar. Ahead of their final group game, here is a look at how to watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers live on TV, and the India vs Hong Kong live streaming details.

India vs Hong Kong live streaming details

Indian fans wondering how to watch their team in action against Hong Kong on Tuesday can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the India vs Hong Kong live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, the live scores and updates of the match can be tracked on the official social media handles of the two teams. The game will begin live at 8:30 PM IST on June 14, from the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

India qualify for AFC Asian Cup for 2nd consecutive time

It is pertinent to note that this is the first time India has qualified for the Asian Cup in two successive editions, having made a group league exit in 2019. All the group winners and the five best second-place finishers across the six groups will qualify for the Asian Cup. As things stand now, Hong Kong (six points) lead group D ahead of India on goal difference as both teams cross swords in their final round clash later in the day.

Afghanistan and Cambodia, who are yet to open their respective accounts and are already eliminated, face each other in the other Group D match. So, even if India loses to Hong Kong, they will still have more points than Group B runners-up Philippines (4 points) and will thus make the cut for the Asian Cup as one of the best five runners-up teams.

Indian football team squad

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Laxmikanth Kattimani, Amrinder Singh, Chinglesana Singh, Akash Mishra, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhashish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Deepak Tangri, Udanta Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Wangjam, Ashique Kuruniyan, Liston Colaco, Ishan Pandita, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh.

(Inputs from PTI)