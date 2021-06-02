India Vs Qatar Football Match, Team News And Live Stream Ahead Of 2022 WC Qualifiers

India will lock horns with Qatar in a 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint qualification match at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday, June 3. The game between India and Qatar is scheduled to commence at 8:00 PM local time (10:30 PM IST). Here's a look at the India vs Qatar team news, live stream details and our prediction ahead of the highly-anticipated game.

India vs Qatar football match preview: 2022 World Cup Qualifiers standings in Group E

India are currently placed fourth in Group E with three points from five matches. Qatar top the table with 13 points, while Oman are hot on their heels with 12. India are all but out of contention for the top two spots but a third-place finish is well within the reach of the Blue Tigers. That will book them a direct berth in the third round for the 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

With qualification for the 2022 World Cup all but over, India will be aiming to log as many points as possible in the remaining games to stay in the hunt for a spot in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. The Blue Tigers were held to a 1-1 draw against Oman before suffering a 6-0 thrashing against the UAE. Igor Stimac has overseen a rather poor spell in charge of the Indian side with only one win in his 12 matches.

Meanwhile, Qatar have already qualified for the 2022 World Cup by virtue of being hosts, while Qatar’s 2023 AFC Asian Cup berth is almost secured. The only motivation for them going forward is a top place finish in the group stage, coupled with some valuable game time ahead of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Felix Bas' men have won five out of their six matches in the group and played out a draw, which came against India.

India vs Qatar team news, injuries and suspensions

India will be bolstered by the return of talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri after he missed the friendlies against Oman and UAE earlier this year. Another factor that might help India's cause is the fact that a number of experienced players are returning to the side following the experimental squad that played in the aforementioned friendlies.

Qatar have no injury concerns heading into the game. Star forward Hasan Al-Haydos is expected to lead the line for the Gulf nation on Thursday.





India vs Qatar prediction

Qatar are tipped as major favourites heading into this game on Thursday. However, India were held to a goalless draw against Qatar in September 2019 and that should provide motivation for the Indian players as they go about trying to do the impossible against the Asian champions who are ranked 58 in the world. Considering that some key players are set to return for India, our prediction for the game is a 1-1 draw.

2022 WC Qualifiers live stream: Where to watch India vs Qatar live?

In India, the game will broadcast live on Star Sports 2 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 SD & HD. The India vs Qatar live stream on Disney+Hotstar. For live scores and more Indian football news, fans can access the Twitter handle of the Indian football team.

Image Credits - Indian Football Team, Qatar Football Association Instagram