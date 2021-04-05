India Vs Uzbekistan Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, India Women's Friendly Live

The India women's national football team is set to square off against Uzbekistan in an international friendly on Monday. The match is set to be played at the AGMK Stadium in Almalyk, on April 5 with the kickoff scheduled for 4:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at India vs Uzbekistan live stream, squad info alongside other details of this match.

India vs Uzbekistan Preview

The India women's national football team is gearing up for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2022 as it prepares to lock horns against Uzbekistan in an international friendly. The India Women find themselves currently slotted at the 53rd place while Uzbekistan are positioned at the 41st spot in the rankings. Following the match against Uzbekistan on Monday, the Indian contingent is also scheduled to play Belarus on Thursday in yet another international friendly.

This is the second set of international friendlies that are scheduled for the India women's national football team who had earlier played matches against Russia, Serbia, and Ukraine in Turkey. Maymol Rocky's side lost all three matches during their first tour and will be looking to learn from their mistake and aim to get back to winning ways.

The women's football team had travelled to Uzbekistan well ahead of the scheduled matches as the national team head coach shared her thoughts explaining why it was the right decision. She explained how the team is currently facing completely different conditions to the one that they are used to and feels that getting a chance to prepare in Uzbekistan will surely help the team ahead of their two international matches.

India vs Uzbekistan Team news: Squads to choose from

Goalkeepers- M Linthoingambi Devi, Sowmiya Narayansamy, Aditi Chauhan

Defenders- W Linthoingambi Devi, Anju Tamang, Jabamani Tudu, Kritina Devi, Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Ranjana Chanu, Ritu Rani

Midfielders- Indumathi Kathiresa, Pyari Xaxa, Manisha, Dangmei Grace, Martina Thokchom, Soumya Guguloth, Sangita Basfore

Forwards- Sumati Kumari, Renu, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Heigrujam Daya Devi

How to watch India vs Uzbekistan live in India?

There is no India vs Uzbekistan channel to watch the India women's national football team match live on TV. However, fans can catch India vs Uzbekistan live stream on YouTube as the Uzbekistan Football Association will be live streaming the whole game on their official channel.



India vs Uzbekistan Prediction

Both the teams last played against each other in 2019 which saw Uzbekistan thrash the Indian team an embarrassing 5-1 defeat in the first match. However, India managed to tighten up the loose ends and could eke out a 1-1 draw in the second match. Given the poor form of the Indian team, we expect Uzbekistan to register a routine victory over India on Monday.