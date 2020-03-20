Indian Football Captain Sunil Chhetri Prefers Coconut Water Over Alcoholic Beverages

It was a tough end to the ISL season for Bengaluru FC and their fan group as the team failed to reach the final this season. The ISL 2019-20 final had to be played behind closed doors due to the threat of the COVID-19 virus. ATK were crowned champions as they overcame a resurgent Chennaiyin FC outfit last week. As players continue to self-isolate to curb the coronavirus pandemic, Sunil Chhetri went live on Twitter to interact with BFC fans in a Q&A session on Friday.

Also Read | Was Neymar in Money Heist? Which episodes does the PSG superstar feature in?

Coronavirus lockdown

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri opens up about his chances at playing for Chennaiyin FC

I think the Chennaiyin fans love me more as an opponent 😉 But credit to the outstanding turnaround they've had this season, and I'm a big fan of @AnirudhThapa https://t.co/s6GBna3gO6 — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) March 20, 2020

Also Read | LeBron James dunk on Jason Terry is still considered the best move of his NBA career

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri prefers coconut water over alcoholic beverages

Also Read | Does LeBron James have coronavirus? Latest health update on the Lakers star

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri has been forced to remain indoors as the coronavirus pandemic has reached India. The Bengaluru FC talisman went live on Twitter earlier on Friday in order to interact with fans amid the ongoing COVID-19 scare. An enthusiastic fan asked Sunil Chhetri what is his preferred choice of poison - beer or whiskey. The Indian football team skipper was quick to respond that he would rather have coconut water instead of alcohol.

Also Read | LeBron James chest tattoo in honour of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and its meaning

Sunil Chhetri answers fans questions amid coronavirus lockdown

From @bengalurufc’s best goals to the languages he can speak, watch @chetrisunil11 answer the most-asked questions about him on Google Cameos. @IndSuperLeague



Just search for ‘Sunil Chhetri’ on the Google app. pic.twitter.com/xvUjK82Mab — Google India (@GoogleIndia) February 22, 2020

Also Read | Inter Milan's Skriniar opens up on playing alongside Man United star Bruno Fernandes