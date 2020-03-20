The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Indian Football Captain Sunil Chhetri Prefers Coconut Water Over Alcoholic Beverages

Football News

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri went live for a Q&A session with Bengaluru FC fans. Chhetri says he prefers coconut water over beer, whiskey.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sunil Chhetri

It was a tough end to the ISL season for Bengaluru FC and their fan group as the team failed to reach the final this season. The ISL 2019-20 final had to be played behind closed doors due to the threat of the COVID-19 virus. ATK were crowned champions as they overcame a resurgent Chennaiyin FC outfit last week. As players continue to self-isolate to curb the coronavirus pandemic, Sunil Chhetri went live on Twitter to interact with BFC fans in a Q&A session on Friday.

Also Read | Was Neymar in Money Heist? Which episodes does the PSG superstar feature in?

Coronavirus lockdown

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri opens up about his chances at playing for Chennaiyin FC

Also Read | LeBron James dunk on Jason Terry is still considered the best move of his NBA career

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri prefers coconut water over alcoholic beverages

Also Read | Does LeBron James have coronavirus? Latest health update on the Lakers star

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri has been forced to remain indoors as the coronavirus pandemic has reached India. The Bengaluru FC talisman went live on Twitter earlier on Friday in order to interact with fans amid the ongoing COVID-19 scare. An enthusiastic fan asked Sunil Chhetri what is his preferred choice of poison - beer or whiskey. The Indian football team skipper was quick to respond that he would rather have coconut water instead of alcohol. 

Also Read | LeBron James chest tattoo in honour of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and its meaning

Sunil Chhetri answers fans questions amid coronavirus lockdown

Also Read | Inter Milan's Skriniar opens up on playing alongside Man United star Bruno Fernandes

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Nirbhaya
NIRBHAYA CASE: THE FINAL 24 HOURS
Peter Mukerjea
PETER MUKERJEA WALKS OUT OF JAIL
Russia
RUSSIA FMBA: '3 PROTOTYPE VACCINES'
Rangan Gogoi
ARNAB'S REPLY TO JUSTICE GOGOI
Virender Sehwag
SEHWAG LAUDS 'JANTA CURFEW'
Sourav Ganguly
GANGULY'S TRIBUTE TO PK BANERJEE