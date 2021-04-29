Indian Football Captain Sunil Chhetri Speaks On Covid Crisis, Makes Incredible Gesture

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri took to social media and shared a heartfelt message with his followers amid the ongoing pandemic. The Covid-19 cases in India latest news sees the country in a pretty bad state as Indians are desperate to get help in certain areas of the country. As the country continues to fight the battle against the virus, Sunil Chhetri has shared his way of using his social media account to help the people in need.

Sunil Chhetri Twitter: Indian captain shares important message with his followers

The Covid crisis in India is on the rise as the country has seen a massive surge in cases across the last few days. As per the Health Ministry, India has recorded over 3,60,960 new cases and 3,293 deaths in a single day which is the highest spike seen in just one day since the pandemic. Currently, India has cumulatively recorded over 1,79,97,267 Covid-19 cases. Amid all the chaos, the Indian football team captain took to Twitter and revealed his plan of helping the people looking for some support in the current situation.

Together, now more than ever. pic.twitter.com/jlJcsAqAvz — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) April 29, 2021

The Sunil Chhetri Covid message sees the Indian captain emphasise how the country is going through difficult times with its people enduring pain, suffering, loss which has been tragic for them. He elaborated that the current atmosphere is depressing and tragic, quickly shifted the focus on the positives by mentioning how many people have come forward and helped everyone, from friends, family to strangers in need. The 36-year-old football star added that every citizen of the country has to participate in helping the needy in every way one can.

The Indian football team captain said there are some real-life captains that have been involved in some extraordinary work which gives him hope and motivation. Chhetri added that he wants to join them and will be giving the people access to his social media accounts in an attempt to amplify important information and make sure that the news is being shared with as many people as possible. Fans have responded to Sunil Chhetri Covid message in a heartful way as his Twitter followers were seen responding to the Indian football team captain's post with positive messages.

Just like Sunil Chhetri, there have been many celebrities and sports personalities from India and across the world who have pledged support and shared important messages in order to help the Indian government by donating money and helping the country in its battle against Coronavirus.