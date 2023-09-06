Indian footballer creates history, registers three assists in UEFA Champions League

Indian football scene has erupted in the last few years as both Indian men's and women's teams have climbed significant steps. In a brilliant move, Manisha Kalyan played a pivotal role as her team Apollon Ladies thrashed ZFK Ljuboten 9-0 in a UEFA Women's Champions League Qualifiers Round 1 encounter. Kalyan was in the thick of things as she provided three assists for the Cyprus side.

3 things you need to know

Apollon Ladies defeated ZFK Ljuboten 9-0

Apollon will now play in the final qualification round of UWCL

Manisha Kalyan joined Apollon from Gokulam Kerala

Manisha Kalyan created history by becoming the first Indian player to record assists in UEFA Champions League

Apollon were threatening from the very first moment and were up by five goals at the break. The winger was introduced in the second half and took very little time to register her first assist of the game. She set up Joana Dantas with a delightful cross and the forward didn't make any mistake and headed home.

Also Read: Saudi football delegation arrives in England to make final push for Liverpool's Mohd Salah

At the stroke of the 79th minute, she again joined the scheme of things and this time her cross was perfectly met by Sydney Nasello. The third assist was the best of the lot. The Indian striker controlled a long ball with perfection and then laid down a wonderful ball Eleni Giannou completed the rout.

With this victory, the Cyprus side has qualified for the final qualification round of the UEFA Women's Champions League. Kalyan was adjudged AIFF's Women’s Footballer of the Year for 2021-22 and is one of the most promising footballers in the Indian circuit currently. Bala Devi, Aditi Chauhan and Ashalata Devi have already stamped their footprints outside India and Manisha became the latest talent to follow their footsteps.

The striker plied his trade for Gokulam Kerala in the Indian Women’s League (IWL) in three seasons and wet on to sign on the dotted line for Apollon Ladies this season. She has also been named in the Asian Games squad for Indian Women's Football team and will be the one to watch out for.