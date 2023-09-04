Saudi football delegation arrives in England to make final push for Liverpool's Mohd Salah

Mohamed Salah's Liverpool future remains in bleak. The Egyptian forward has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League recently but nothing has been materialsed so far. But recent reports suggested that the Reds are bracing themsleves up for a fresh attempt.

3 things you need to know

Mohamed Salah joined Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017

The Egyptian took very little time to prove his credentials at Anfield

Salah remains one of the most coveted star players in the Premier League

Liverpool set to receive mind boggling offer for Mohamed Salah

If reports are to be believed, Al-Ittihad are still contemplating a move for Salah and will come up with a brand new offer. As revealed by Daily Mail, a contingent from the Saudi Arabian club reached London and will try to offer an improved deal to the Merseysiders in a bid to snatch the 31 year old from their fold.

Liverpool knocked back a whopping £150 million bid very recently but Al-Ittihad will reportedly test their resolve with another bid of £200 million for the player.

Jurgen Klopp crushed all the Mohamed Salah rumours

It is a whole lot of money for a player and it remains to be seen how his future unfolds. Salah scored in Liverpool's 3-0 rout of Aston Villa in the Premier League and Jurgen Klopp made it clear the player remains a pivotal part of his plans.

"He played a top game. Mo had to work super hard and he did.

"I've never had, and I don't have now, doubts about his future, his commitment to this club.

"Believe me, you can't imagine how much fuss the whole world makes and how calm we are with it.

"He's our player, he wants to play here and that's it."

He further added, "I didn't realise a little bit of a distraction in the whole week, besides answering questions about it - not from people inside [the club] but people outside.

"I have no clue, nobody came to me and told me something could happen or whatever. I'm pretty sure I would have got a call but I didn't."

The transfer window in Saudi Arabia will close on Thursday so there is a plenty of time to secure a move. For Liverpool they don't want to lose their star player in the midst of a season and especially when they have had a perfect start to the campaign this time.