Indian Super League 2022-23: Top Indian Players To Watch Out For In ISL This Season

Football fans in India are up for a treat on Friday, as the day marks the opening day of the Indian Super League 2022-23 season. The tournament will see 11 teams locking horns against each other in a total of 117 matches in the league stage, which runs till February 26th. This is the first time the tournament will run for five months, which makes the upcoming season much more exciting.
Another reason fans await the ISL is the much-exciting pool of Indian players, spread across the 11 teams. With the AFC Asia Cup scheduled to be held next month, the ISL remains an important campaign from the perspective of Indian football. Having said that, here’s a look at the top Indian players, who will be the players to watch out for in ISL 2022-23.
Sahal Abdul Samad - Kerala Blasters
The attacking midfielder was a breakthrough star for Kerala Blasters last season and is now eyeing to better his performance this season. He played on the right side last season behind two strikers in a 4-2-2-2 formation and contributed with six goals and an assist as Kerala Blasters made it to the final. He also represented Igor Stimax’s Indian team during the off-season and most notably scored the winning goal against Afghanistan in the Asian Cup qualifiers in June.
Naorem Roshan Singh - Bengaluru FC
Naorem Roshan Singh was Bengaluru FC’s creative spark last season and also received the Emerging Player of ISL 2021-22. While he deals with the challenge of the second-season syndrome, he will be fully focused on recreating his magic. He contributed with one goal and seven assists last season. He is most known from putting in crosses from either flank or pinpoint set-piece deliveries
Lallianzuala Chhangte - Mumbai City FC
The wing forward Lallianzuala Chhangte managed to score five goals in the last two ISL seasons for Mumbai City FC. However, he heads into the ISL 2022-23 on the back of an eventful Durand Cup 2022 campaign. During Mumbai City’s campaign where they finished as runners-up behind Bengaluru, Lallianzuala Chhangte emerged as the tournament’s top goal scorer with seven goals. He will be expected to continue his form in the attack, playing alongside Greg Stewart, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, and Bipin Singh.
Meanwhile, Manvir Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lalengrmawia Ralte, Sandesh Jhingan and Amrinder Singh are the other op players to watch out for.Here’s a look at the full squads for ISL 2022-23.
ATK Mohun Bagan:
- Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Saini, Debnath Mondal
- Defenders: Brendan Hamill, Florentin Pogba, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Asish Rai, Ravi Rana, Sumit Rathi
- Midfielders: Carl McHugh, Joni Kauko, Hugo Boumous, Deepak Tangri, Lenny Rodrigues, Pronay Halder, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Engson Ningombam, Abhishek Suryavanshi
- Forwards: Dimitrios Petratos, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Kiyan Nassiri
- Coach: Juan Ferrando
Bengaluru FC:
- Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Amrit Gope, Sharon Padattil
- Defenders: Aleksandar Jovanovic, Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Wungngayam Muirang, Prabir Das, Naorem Roshan Singh, Hira Mondal, Namgyal Bhutia
- Midfielders: Bruno Ramires, Javi Hernandez, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Danish Farooq, Jayesh Rane, Rohit Kumar
- Forwards: Roy Krishna, Prince Ibara, Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh, Leon Augustine, Faisal Ali, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Harmanpreet Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Akashdeep Singh
- Coach: Simon Grayson
Chennaiyin FC:
- Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Samik Mitra, Devansh Dabas, Lovepreet Singh
- Defenders: Fallou Diagne, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Sajid Dhot, Salam Ranjan Singh, Narayan Das, Ajith Kumar, Aakash Sangwan, Gurmukh Singh, Monotosh Chakladar, Balaji Ganesan, Lijo Francis, Aqib Nawab
- Midfielders: Rafael Crivellaro, Julius Duker, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Sajal Bag, Sourav Das, Jiteshwor Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Johnson Mathews, Subhadip Majhi
- Forwards: Petar Sliskovic, Kwane Karikari, Rahim Ali, Vincy Barreto, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Ninthoingamba Meetei, Jobby Justin, Jockson Dhas, Suhail Pasha, Mohammed Liyaakath
- Coach: Thomas Brdaric
East Bengal FC:
- Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Kumar
- Defenders: Ivan Gonzalez, Charis Kyriakou, Ankit Mukherjee, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lalchungnunga, Mohammed Rakip, Sarthak Golui, Nabi Khan, Pritam Singh, Tuhin Das
- Midfielders: Alex Lima, Jordan O’Doherty, Amarjit Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Wahengbam Luwang
- Forwards: Cleiton Silva, Eliandro, Aniket Jadhav, VP Suhair, Semboi Haokip, Sumeet Passi, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Himanshu Jangra
- Coach: Stephen Constantine
FC Goa:
- Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Arshdeep Singh, Hrithik Tiwari
- Defenders: Marc Valiente, Fares Arnaout, Anwar Ali, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Leander D’Cunha, Lesly Rebello
- Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Iker Guarrotxena, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Glan Martins, Muhammad Nemil, Lalremruata Hmar, Brison Fernandes, Ayush Chhetri
- Forwards: Alvaro Vazquez, Noah Sadaoui, Phrangki Buam, Makan Chothe, Redeem Tlang, Devendra Murgaonkar
- Coach: Carlos Pena
Hyderabad FC:
- Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Anuj Kumar, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Gurmeet Singh
- Defenders: Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Reagan Singh, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Manoj Mohammad, Alex Saji, Soyal Joshy, Abdul Rabeeh AK
- Midfielders: Joao Victor, Borja Herrera, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammed Yasir, Sahil Tavora, Mark Zothanpuia, Sweden Fernandes
- Forwards: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javi Siverio, Joel Chianese, Halicharan Narzary, Aaren D’Silva, Rohit Danu
- Coach: Manolo Marquez
Jamshedpur FC:
- Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Rakshit Dagar, Vishal Yadav
- Defenders: Peter Hartley, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinpuia Pachuau, Sandip Mandi, Muhammad Uvais, Saphaba Telem
- Midfielders: Wellington Priori, Germanpreet Singh, Sk Sahil, Jitendra Singh, Phijam Singh
- Forwards: Daniel Chima Chukwu, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Harry Sawyer, Boris Singh, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita, Komal Thatal, Ritwik Das, Seiminlen Doungel, Nikhil Barla
- Coach: Adrian Neil Boothroyd
Kerala Blasters FC:
- Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Sachin Suresh, Karanjit Singh, Muheet Khan
- Defenders: Marko Leskovic, Victor Mongil, Harmanjot Khabra, Hormipam Ruivah, Sandeep Singh, Nishu Kumar, Jessel Carneiro, Bijoy Varghese
- Midfielders: Adrian Luna, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Jeakson Singh, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Bryce Miranda, Nihal Sudeesh, Saurav Mandal, Vibin Mohanan
- Forwards: Apostolos Giannou, Dimitrios Diamantakos, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Bidyashagar Singh, Sreekuttan MS
- Coach: Ivan Vukomanovic
Mumbai City FC:
- Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammed Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy
- Defenders: Mourtada Fall, Rostyn Griffiths, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Sanjeev Stalin, Mandar Rao Dessai, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mehtab Singh, Gursimrat Singh Gill
- Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Alberto Noguera, Lalengmawia Ralte, Vinit Rai, Rowllin Borges, Asif Khan
- Forwards: Greg Stewart, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Vikram Partap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Ayush Chhikara
- Coach: Des Buckingham
NorthEast United FC:
- Goalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharja, Mirshad Michu, Nikhil Deka, Khoirom Singh
- Defenders: Michael Jakobsen, Aaron Evans, Gaurav Bora, Gurjinder Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Mashoor Shereef, Tondonba Singh, Provat Lakra
- Midfielders: Jon Gaztanaga, Romain Phillippoteaux, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Emil Benny, Pragyan Gogoi, Mohamed Irshad, Imran Khan, Sehnaj Singh
- Forwards: Matt Derbyshire, Sylvester Igboun, Rochharzela, Laldanmawia Ralte, Jithin MS, Gani Nigam, Dipu Mirdha, Alfred Lalroutsang, Parthib Gogoi
- Coach: Marco Balbul
Odisha FC:
- Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Niraj Kumar
- Defenders: Carlos Delgado, Narendar Gahlot, Shubham Sarangi, Lalruathhara, Sahil Panwar, Denechandra Meitei, Nikhil Prabhu, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Deven Sawhney, Rishabh Dobriyal, Sebastian Thangmuansang
- Midfielders: Osama Malik, Saul Crespo, Victor Rodriguez, Raynier Fernandes, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Thoiba Singh, Paul Ramfangzuava
- Forwards: Diego Mauricio, Pedro Martin, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, Michael Soosairaj, Akshunna Tyagi, Isak Vanlalruatfela, CVL Remtluanga
- Coach: Josep Gombau