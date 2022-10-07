Indian Super League 2022-23: Top Indian Players To Watch Out For In ISL This Season

Football fans in India are up for a treat on Friday, as the day marks the opening day of the Indian Super League 2022-23 season. The tournament will see 11 teams locking horns against each other in a total of 117 matches in the league stage, which runs till February 26th. This is the first time the tournament will run for five months, which makes the upcoming season much more exciting.

Another reason fans await the ISL is the much-exciting pool of Indian players, spread across the 11 teams. With the AFC Asia Cup scheduled to be held next month, the ISL remains an important campaign from the perspective of Indian football. Having said that, here’s a look at the top Indian players, who will be the players to watch out for in ISL 2022-23.

Sahal Abdul Samad - Kerala Blasters

The attacking midfielder was a breakthrough star for Kerala Blasters last season and is now eyeing to better his performance this season. He played on the right side last season behind two strikers in a 4-2-2-2 formation and contributed with six goals and an assist as Kerala Blasters made it to the final. He also represented Igor Stimax’s Indian team during the off-season and most notably scored the winning goal against Afghanistan in the Asian Cup qualifiers in June.

Naorem Roshan Singh - Bengaluru FC

Naorem Roshan Singh was Bengaluru FC’s creative spark last season and also received the Emerging Player of ISL 2021-22. While he deals with the challenge of the second-season syndrome, he will be fully focused on recreating his magic. He contributed with one goal and seven assists last season. He is most known from putting in crosses from either flank or pinpoint set-piece deliveries

Lallianzuala Chhangte - Mumbai City FC

The wing forward Lallianzuala Chhangte managed to score five goals in the last two ISL seasons for Mumbai City FC. However, he heads into the ISL 2022-23 on the back of an eventful Durand Cup 2022 campaign. During Mumbai City’s campaign where they finished as runners-up behind Bengaluru, Lallianzuala Chhangte emerged as the tournament’s top goal scorer with seven goals. He will be expected to continue his form in the attack, playing alongside Greg Stewart, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, and Bipin Singh.

Meanwhile, Manvir Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lalengrmawia Ralte, Sandesh Jhingan and Amrinder Singh are the other op players to watch out for.Here’s a look at the full squads for ISL 2022-23.

ATK Mohun Bagan:

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Saini, Debnath Mondal

Defenders: Brendan Hamill, Florentin Pogba, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Asish Rai, Ravi Rana, Sumit Rathi

Midfielders: Carl McHugh, Joni Kauko, Hugo Boumous, Deepak Tangri, Lenny Rodrigues, Pronay Halder, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Engson Ningombam, Abhishek Suryavanshi

Forwards: Dimitrios Petratos, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Kiyan Nassiri

Coach: Juan Ferrando

Bengaluru FC:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Amrit Gope, Sharon Padattil

Defenders: Aleksandar Jovanovic, Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Wungngayam Muirang, Prabir Das, Naorem Roshan Singh, Hira Mondal, Namgyal Bhutia

Midfielders: Bruno Ramires, Javi Hernandez, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Danish Farooq, Jayesh Rane, Rohit Kumar

Forwards: Roy Krishna, Prince Ibara, Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh, Leon Augustine, Faisal Ali, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Harmanpreet Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Akashdeep Singh

Coach: Simon Grayson

Chennaiyin FC:

Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Samik Mitra, Devansh Dabas, Lovepreet Singh

Defenders: Fallou Diagne, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Sajid Dhot, Salam Ranjan Singh, Narayan Das, Ajith Kumar, Aakash Sangwan, Gurmukh Singh, Monotosh Chakladar, Balaji Ganesan, Lijo Francis, Aqib Nawab

Midfielders: Rafael Crivellaro, Julius Duker, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Sajal Bag, Sourav Das, Jiteshwor Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Johnson Mathews, Subhadip Majhi

Forwards: Petar Sliskovic, Kwane Karikari, Rahim Ali, Vincy Barreto, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Ninthoingamba Meetei, Jobby Justin, Jockson Dhas, Suhail Pasha, Mohammed Liyaakath

Coach: Thomas Brdaric

East Bengal FC:

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Kumar

Defenders: Ivan Gonzalez, Charis Kyriakou, Ankit Mukherjee, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lalchungnunga, Mohammed Rakip, Sarthak Golui, Nabi Khan, Pritam Singh, Tuhin Das

Midfielders: Alex Lima, Jordan O’Doherty, Amarjit Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Wahengbam Luwang

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, Eliandro, Aniket Jadhav, VP Suhair, Semboi Haokip, Sumeet Passi, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Himanshu Jangra

Coach: Stephen Constantine

FC Goa:

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Arshdeep Singh, Hrithik Tiwari

Defenders: Marc Valiente, Fares Arnaout, Anwar Ali, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Leander D’Cunha, Lesly Rebello

Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Iker Guarrotxena, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Glan Martins, Muhammad Nemil, Lalremruata Hmar, Brison Fernandes, Ayush Chhetri

Forwards: Alvaro Vazquez, Noah Sadaoui, Phrangki Buam, Makan Chothe, Redeem Tlang, Devendra Murgaonkar

Coach: Carlos Pena

Hyderabad FC:

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Anuj Kumar, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Gurmeet Singh

Defenders: Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Reagan Singh, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Manoj Mohammad, Alex Saji, Soyal Joshy, Abdul Rabeeh AK

Midfielders: Joao Victor, Borja Herrera, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammed Yasir, Sahil Tavora, Mark Zothanpuia, Sweden Fernandes

Forwards: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javi Siverio, Joel Chianese, Halicharan Narzary, Aaren D’Silva, Rohit Danu

Coach: Manolo Marquez

Jamshedpur FC:

Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Rakshit Dagar, Vishal Yadav

Defenders: Peter Hartley, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinpuia Pachuau, Sandip Mandi, Muhammad Uvais, Saphaba Telem

Midfielders: Wellington Priori, Germanpreet Singh, Sk Sahil, Jitendra Singh, Phijam Singh

Forwards: Daniel Chima Chukwu, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Harry Sawyer, Boris Singh, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita, Komal Thatal, Ritwik Das, Seiminlen Doungel, Nikhil Barla

Coach: Adrian Neil Boothroyd

Kerala Blasters FC:

Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Sachin Suresh, Karanjit Singh, Muheet Khan

Defenders: Marko Leskovic, Victor Mongil, Harmanjot Khabra, Hormipam Ruivah, Sandeep Singh, Nishu Kumar, Jessel Carneiro, Bijoy Varghese

Midfielders: Adrian Luna, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Jeakson Singh, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Bryce Miranda, Nihal Sudeesh, Saurav Mandal, Vibin Mohanan

Forwards: Apostolos Giannou, Dimitrios Diamantakos, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Bidyashagar Singh, Sreekuttan MS

Coach: Ivan Vukomanovic

Mumbai City FC:

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammed Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy

Defenders: Mourtada Fall, Rostyn Griffiths, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Sanjeev Stalin, Mandar Rao Dessai, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mehtab Singh, Gursimrat Singh Gill

Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Alberto Noguera, Lalengmawia Ralte, Vinit Rai, Rowllin Borges, Asif Khan

Forwards: Greg Stewart, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Vikram Partap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Ayush Chhikara

Coach: Des Buckingham

NorthEast United FC:

Goalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharja, Mirshad Michu, Nikhil Deka, Khoirom Singh

Defenders: Michael Jakobsen, Aaron Evans, Gaurav Bora, Gurjinder Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Mashoor Shereef, Tondonba Singh, Provat Lakra

Midfielders: Jon Gaztanaga, Romain Phillippoteaux, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Emil Benny, Pragyan Gogoi, Mohamed Irshad, Imran Khan, Sehnaj Singh

Forwards: Matt Derbyshire, Sylvester Igboun, Rochharzela, Laldanmawia Ralte, Jithin MS, Gani Nigam, Dipu Mirdha, Alfred Lalroutsang, Parthib Gogoi

Coach: Marco Balbul

Odisha FC: