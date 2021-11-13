Last Updated:

Iniesta Says Its Rare To See Messi In Another Jersey Than Barca's; 'should've Continued'

Barcelona's financial situation put them in a tough spot and they weren't able to renew Messi's deal, and the player eventually sealed a move to PSG

Former Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta has said it was hurtful to see his once teammate Lionel Messi leave the club and rare to see him donning another shirt. "It is rare to see Messi with another shirt. I would have liked him to have continued. After so many years, wearing another shirt hurts. But it can happen, as it has happened. Each one takes his own way." Andres Iniesta was quoted as saying to AS.

Barcelona's financial situation put them in a tough spot and they weren't able to renew Messi's deal, even at 50% cut-price and the player eventually sealed a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). "I don't know whether to call it sadness because of what it meant. He changed teams, but there are situations that can change and each one sees them in a way." Iniesta said.

Messi has spent over two decades at Barcelona and has been the most decorated player in the club and Iniesta said that he personally would have liked to see Messi remain at Barcelona and so did the club want the player, and did all they could to retain the services of the player  "That is the law of life and goes beyond the fact that I would have liked him to have continued at Barça. It is difficult to give an opinion from the outside. I understand that the club did everything it could. I don't think the club didn't want Leo to be there. From then on, they only know what could have happened" he said. 

Andres Iniesta says he would love to return to Barcelona 

Speaking to Sports ES when asked about a potential return to Barcelona given Xavi's appointment as manager the midfielder, who currently plies his trade for J-league side Vissel Kobe said that he sure would love to return to the club in the future in some capacity "I don’t know what will happen in the future, I would love in some moment of my life to return to Barca. I don’t know in what capacity. To return to Barca, to my home, to be able to continue helping in one way or another, but then nobody knows the future.

He further went on to add that he feels sad for the way things are at Barcelona right now “I feel bad to see Barca like this, from a distance. If things are not going well, it’s not nice because you see teammates suffer, new people that can’t find the results, the fans. When something you love suffers, it hurts.”

