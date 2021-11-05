Injured Sergio Ramos' Termination Could Cost PSG A Big Fortune; Details Revealed

On July 8, just after the opening of the summer transfer window, Paris Saint-Germain announced the signing of Sergio Ramos, which was a few days after Real Madrid announced that he would not be resigning with them. Since joining PSG, he has not played any football for them, that is almost four months, and reports across France have said that Ramos' contract with PSG is in danger, and the club is thinking of terminating his contract. However, if they decide to do that, PSG will have to shell out a lot of money because of his two-year deal.

Based on various reports, Sergio Ramos signed a contract with Paris Saint-Germain that will see him earn €24 million ahead of his contract expiring in 2023. PSG would need to come to an agreement with the Spanish international, and he would potentially be walking away with a hefty sum.

Why Ramos might not leave PSG

Reports in La Parisien at the weekend stated that such rumours are not true and that PSG did not even consider this as an option. PSG's sporting director Leonardo Araújo stated that the club knew about Ramos' injury when they signed him and that the press was just 'playing games' and conveyed that the club is still interested in keeping the player and being patient with him. "We know Ramos has had an injury. The Spanish press is playing games; we all knew he had a problem. We know what’s happening here", said Leonardo as quoted by Goal.com.

Ramos' legacy at Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos spent a total of 16 years at Real Madrid after joining the club from Sevilla back in 2005 and went on to establish himself as one of the top defenders in the world while winning a number of trophies. He was considered a leader both on and off the pitch by players and fans alike.

The former Blancos captain led the club to 22 major trophies during his spell at the Bernabeu, which included five La Liga titles, four UEFA Champions League trophies, four Club World Cups, two Copa del Rey titles, and four Spanish Super Cups, making him one of the most decorated Madristas of all time.

Image: @PSG_English/Twitter