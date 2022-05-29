Inside Real Madrid's Wild Dressing Room Celebrations After Winning Champions League: Watch

Real Madrid’s win over Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22, expectedly became the biggest talking point for the football world, as it was the Spanish side’s record 14th Champions League title. Brazilian footballer Vincius Jr. struck for Madrid in the 59th minute of the match, which was the only goal of the night and it powered Madrid to a terrific 1-0 win. Following the massive feat, the team went all out with their celebrations and left no stone unturned to rejoice in the feat.

In a video shared by Real Madrid, the team can be celebrating their victory in a spectacular fashion inside their dressing room. The video begins with the players jumping and cheering in celebrations, followed by a visual of Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti and the support staff posing with the UCL trophy. Going ahead, Austrian footballer David Alaba shared his thoughts about the victory.

While players took turns with their champagne celebrations, Vincius Jr., the star of the night also shared his thoughts about the achievement. It was followed by veterans Luka Modric and Marcelo among the other players, posing with the trophy, showing a sign of ‘five’ with their fingers. It is pertinent to mention that Karim Benzema, Dani Carvajal, Isco, Nacho, Marcelo, Casemiro, Toni, Kroos, Gareth Bale, and Modric have all won five UCL titles now.

Watch the video of Real Madrid's celebrations after UCL 2021-22 title win:

The only other player to win five UCL titles in the Champions League era is the former Madrid and current Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo. Meanwhile, the video continues with Marcelo sharing his thoughts about the massive win, having already announced that he has played his last game with the club. Shedding his thoughts about the win, he said, “The season was what it was and we've deserved it, this is a strange moment in my head”.

“I've won the Champions League five times and never would have thought that I’d achieve that,” he said. Marcelo’s contract with Madrid expires in June and he will not be extending it. The video concludes with the Madrid goalkeeper and the man of the match, Thibaut Courtois shedding thoughts. Courtois made a total of nine saves during the game against strikers like Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

