Inter Milan's Skriniar Opens Up On Playing Alongside Man United Star Bruno Fernandes

Inter Milan were third in the Serie A table before the suspension of the Italian league due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Antonio Conte's men have seen a dip in form in recent months as Lazio continue to challenge Juventus for the Serie A title this season. A host of Inter Milan stars have been linked with a move away from the club due to their impressive performances over the course of the 2019-20 season; one of them is defender Milan Skriniar.

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar's message to Nerazzurri fans

🙏 | HOPE



Skriniar has a message for you: we're going through a difficult time but will overcome this situation #TogetherAsATeam



You don't have to do much to give hope: our fundraiser is still active on our Facebook page, make a donation now 👉 https://t.co/VV0lYco83Y pic.twitter.com/MRk2zSl3d5 — Inter (@Inter_en) March 18, 2020

Milan Skriniar heaps praise on former Serie A teammate Bruno Fernandes

Some high praise for Bruno Fernandes from former Sampdoria team-mate & current Inter defender Milan Skriniar.https://t.co/4fj8fpDhET#MUFC pic.twitter.com/Kic54kTL9f — Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) March 19, 2020

Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar has been linked with moves to Manchester City and Man United in recent weeks. The in-demand defender opened up about his admiration for former Sampdoria teammate - Bruno Fernandes. In a recent Q&A for Inter's official website, the Inter Milan captain was quote saying "I think one of my best team-mates was Bruno Fernandes. I always liked him back from our time together at Sampdoria."

Bruno Fernandes has impressed since making the move from Sporting Lisbon to Man United in January, having recently been adjudged as Premier League's Player of the Month for February. Inter Milan's Skriniar also added that Kylian Mbappe and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are some of the toughest players he has played against “I’ve had some tough forwards to mark, certainly Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who are the best in the world right now. Kylian Mbappe and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also difficult, the Milan Derby was my first time against Zlatan."

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar linked with a move to Manchester City

📰| Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is prepared to splash out £80million on Inter Milan stopper Milan Skriniar in a bid to solve his defensive problems.



[Express] pic.twitter.com/2SKh5CcP2W — City Chief (@City_Chief) March 8, 2020

