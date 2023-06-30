Inter Miami manager in a stern manner defines roles of Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets

Inter Miami roped in Gerardo Martino to be their new coach in the upcoming season. The Argentine manager will be reunited with Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets, who also joined the club on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona, respectively. Martino managed both the players during his time at Camp Nou.

Inter Miami manager lined up roles for Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets

Major League Soccer's popularity is expected to grow multiple folds as the arrival of Messi would open a new avenue of opportunity in the USA. MLS is considered not too competitive in comparison to the difficulties players face in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A.

Read More: Inter Miami confirms hiring of Tata Martino, reuniting him with Lionel Messi

But Gerardo Martino strongly claimed both players will be joining the club to win trophies, not for holidays. "Sometimes in our world you associate United States and Miami with holidays. And it's not that. They are coming to compete.

"They are coming from winning world titles, Spanish league titles. They are not going to relax. They will compete because it is in their blood."

Miami happens to be co-owned by former Manchester United defender David Beckham, who had a brief stint at the Los Angeles Galaxy before joining Paris Saint-Germain, where he hung up his boots back in 2013. Miami hasn't really done well this season having lost their last seven consecutive matches and Messi's inclusion could play a pivotal role as they look forward to resurrecting their campaign with the help of the World Cup winner.

Sporting Director Chris Henderson provided a timeframe for when the US people can get a glimpse of the football star.

“With regard to Leo, the terms are agreed but we are working on the paperwork with Major League Soccer so those are going to take time to finish. But we hope that there is a time in mid-late July that he’s ready to go, but that’s just going to be up to how he finishes all the paperwork.”

Read More: Sergio Busquets to reunite with former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival in the Saudi Pro League seems to have enlightened the Asian country as they have been investing big by attracting big players. MLS could expect a similar kind of change in fortune following the arrival of a certain Argentine legend, Lionel Messi.