Inter Milan Coach Antonio Conte Advices His Inter Milan Squad On Their Bedroom Activities

12 matches into this year’s Serie A, Inter Milan find themselves at the second spot behind defending champions Juventus who are led by former Napoli and Chelsea coach - Maurizio Sarri. The Italian giants have just one person to thank for their performance and that is former Juventus and Italy coach - Antonio Conte. Under Conte, Inter Milan have lost just once (2-1 to Juventus in October) and currently trail league leaders Juventus by just one point.

Inter Milan players step up preparation for Torino challenge

The Notorious Antonio Conte strikes again!

During a recent interview with ​L’Equipe, Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte was questioned as to whether he placed any restrictions on his players as far as their personal and intimate issues were concerned. In reply to that, Conte revealed that he does indeed advise his players on their bedroom lives. The Inter Milan boss has, in fact, advised his players to keep their intimate actions to a bare minimum and not indulge in strenuous activities outside the pitch.

Antonio Conte explained that the reason behind it was to reduce the amount of physical strain his players go through over the course of the season. The Inter Milan gaffer also (hilariously) added that he advised his players to get into physical relations only with their partners in order to prevent further stress. Best of luck to the entire Inter Milan squad, we reckon they need it!

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte's press conference ahead of Torino encounter

📺 | LIVE!



Antonio Conte's press conference coming from the Suning Training Centre ahead of Torino 🆚 Inter https://t.co/d3eqJiD15z — Inter (@Inter_en) November 22, 2019

