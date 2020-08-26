Inter Milan 'already' Tried To Woo Lionel Messi With Advert Ouside Milan Cathedral

Inter Milan have already made attempts to sign Lionel Messi from Barcelona, claims former Inter President Massimo Moratti. The Serie A side has been frequently linked to the diminutive Argentine, who shocked the football world on Tuesday by demanding an exit from the Catalan club.

Leo Messi wants to activate the clause to leave Barcelona immediatly, as FCB also confirmed. Barcelona position is still so clear: Messi has a 700 million euros release clause, the "free clause" has expired in June. Board reunited to take decisions on next days. 🔴 #FCB #Messi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2020

Barcelona confirmed to AP that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner sent a fax document, declaring his intentions to leave the club on the free transfer. Lionel Messi's current deal expires in June 2021. However, a clause in his contract allows the 33-year-old to depart the club for free before the end of his deal.

Lionel Messi to Inter Milan?

Antonio Conte's Inter Milan has been touted as a potential destination for the 33-year-old. Backed by the cash-rich Chinese conglomerate Suning Holdings Group, the Italian club has does have the financial muscle to afford Messi's enormous wage demands. According to a report published by L'Equipe earlier this year, Messi is the highest-paid football player in the world, earning around €8.3 million per month.

Massimo Moratti believes Inter has a strategy in place to lure the Argentine should he wish to leave Camp Nou during the upcoming transfer window. "It's not a simple operation economically, that's clear," Moratti told AS. "But the biggest obstacle is Messi's intentions. You have to understand if he really wants to leave Barca. I'm not clear on that."

Moratti added that Inter have already tried to woo Messi to the San Siro by placing a picture of the forward onto the side of Milan's Duomo cathedral. While the club chiefs denied any involvement in the stunt, Moratti says the bold gesture of placing a "Suning advert with the Argentine's silhouette on the Duomo" could be a hint that Inter have made an initiative to sign Lionel Messi. "If not, I think they will do so soon," he concluded.

A reunion with former manager Pep Guardiola at Manchester City is also reportedly on the cards. As per reports, Messi has already spoken to Guardiola about the possibility of joining Man City. The reported conversation between the two took place sometime last week before Messi demanded an exit for free. This could potentially be a massive hint that Lionel Messi has made up his mind about his next destination.

The likes of Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in the forward who scored 31 goals and provided 26 assists last season.

(Image Credits: AP, Inter Milan Twitter Handle)