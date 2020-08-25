Man City Transfer Plans Include Inter Milan's Star Forward Lautaro Martinez: Report

Having sealed the transfers of Nathan Ake from Bournemouth and Ferran Torres from Valencia, Manchester City are now looking to add depth in attack. With the likes of Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus already in the ranks, Pep Guardiola has recognised Inter Milan striker and Barcelona target Lautaro Martinez as the club's priority for the transfer window. However, Inter are keen on continuing with the striker.

Football transfer news: Pep Guardiola keen on sealing Lautaro Martinez transfer

According to a report by The Sun, Man City boss Guardiola was keen on roping in Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. However, having failed to land the England international, the manager now harbours hopes of sealing the Lautaro Martinez transfer. The Argentine emerged onto the scene in Europe this season, courtesy of his splendid run of form under Antonio Conte.

Guardiola wishes to sign in a long-term replacement for the ageing Sergio Aguero. The Spanish tactician believes that the Lautaro Martinez to Man City deal could end his woes in the attack. However, Man City are not the only club interested in signing the Argentine striker. Spanish giants Barcelona were close to agreeing a deal for the 22-year-old, though the talks broke down when Inter Milan dug in their heels over his massive valuation.

Football transfer news: Inter keen on continuing with Lautaro Martinez

Amid the Lautaro Martinez transfer rumours, the Serie A heavyweights had labelled a hefty asking price of €111 million on the Argentine, which expired last month. Man City do possess the financial muscle required to negotiate and seal the deal but are also keen on adding a centre-back, which could be cause for some hesitation. Despite the Lautaro Martinez transfer rumours, Inter Milan are keen on continuing with the Argentina international at least for a season more.

Kalidou Koulibaly to Man City on the cards? Man City looking to strengthen at the back

Aside from the pursuit of the Lautaro Martinez transfer, Man City are also keen on completing the move for Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli. According to a report by Italian media publication Gazzetta dello Sport, the two clubs could soon announce the deal, with Guardiola aiming to reinforce the team's defensive mechanism ahead of the coming season. The Senegalese international is touted as one of the best defenders in Europe and is reportedly charmed at the idea of playing at the Etihad next season.

