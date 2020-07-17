Inter Milan Make Special Request To Man United Over Extending Alexis Sanchez Loan Deal

Inter Mian manager Antonio Conte has placed his trust in loanee Alexis Sanchez, whose deal with the Italian giants runs until the end of the domestic season. The former Chelsea boss is eager to keep the Chile international, with Inter Milan keen on ensuring that the striker plays in the team's remaining UEFA Europa League campaign in August.

Inter Milan lodge request for extension of Alexis Sanchez loan deal

According to several media reports, Inter Milan have urged Man United to extend the Alexis Sanchez loan deal for the second time. Earlier last month, the Red Devils had agreed to extend Sanchez's Inter Milan contract until the end of the Serie A season. His initial contract was to end on June 30 but was extended keeping in view the delay in the completion of the domestic season due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The extended Alexis Sanchez loan deal with Inter Milan ends in the initial days of August, soon after the final Serie A fixture against Atalanta. However, Inter Milan will also play in the Europa League, that is set to be completed in the month of August, which is why the Nerazzurri have urged Man United to negotiate for a further contract extension for the Chilean forward.

Serie A news: Several options offered by Inter Milan to Man United

According to Sky Sports Italia, Inter Milan and Man United have returned to the table to discuss the future of Alexis Sanchez. Inter Milan seemed to have received a boost with the two sides drawn apart in the Europa League and will not face each other until the final. The San Siro outfit have also offered a penalty option, that they would pay to the Premier League heavyweights if the two sides face off in the competition.

Inter Milan wish to sign Alexis Sanchez permanently

There exists no rule that prohibits a player to play against his parent club in the Europa League, unlike in the Premier League. Inter Milan are also pondering the idea of extending his stay at least until the end of next season. The report, however, does not rule out a negotiation for a permanent switch to the San Siro for the former Arsenal striker.

Image courtesy: Alexis Sanchez Instagram