Inter Milan Player Who Signed In 2014 Has Never Played But Got SENT OFF For Dissing Ref

Inter Milan made their way to a 2-1 win in their recent Coppa Italia clash against Fiorentina courtesy of goals from Antonio Candreva and Nicolo Barella. Prior to that, Inter Milan played out a 1-1 draw against Cagliari in the Serie A. The game saw Lautaro Martinez getting sent off in the final minute of the game under acrimonious circumstances. However, Lautaro Martinez wasn't the only player sent off for Inter Milan that night.

Also Read | LaLiga Matchday 22 preview, team news, points table, fixtures

Antonio Conte looking forward to Inter Milan vs Napoli semifinal

🎙️ | QUOTES



"It'll be a great two-legged encounter against Napoli in the semi-final." 🗣️



Antonio #Conte's thoughts following #InterFiorentina 💭👇https://t.co/MtcBATexQv — Inter (@Inter_en) January 29, 2020

Also Read | Giovanni Lo Celso transfer: How Spurs and Real Betis combined to trick PSG out of millions

Inter Milan's Tomasso Berni - Zero appearances, one red card

Tomasso Berni signed for Inter Milan in 2014, and has yet to play a game. He did however pick up his first red card at the weekend, for running on the pitch at full-time to sarcastically congratulate the referee for sending off Inter striker Lautaro Martinez. Some boy. pic.twitter.com/S2fsthuJfQ — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) January 31, 2020

Also Read | After Christian Eriksen's departure, Lamela is last man standing from ‘Magnificent Seven'

Inter Milan's Tomasso Berni was sent off after he interrupted the game post the dismissal of Lautaro Martinez. The goalkeeper rushed onto the pitch at the San Siro and taunted the match referee after he showed Lautaro Martinez a red card. The Italian goalkeeper is yet to make his first appearance for the Serie A club despite joining in 2014. Tomasso Berni reportedly earns €200,000 a year and is in the Inter Milan squad to up the morale in the team. He is also a strong fan favourite and will stay in the squad for another season at least. Hopefully, he gets to make one appearance before he leaves his beloved club.

Also Read | Romelu Lukaku opens up about Man Utd departure, says club didn't back Jose Mourinho

Inter Milan and their fanbase just love goalkeeper Tomasso Berni

Tomasso Berni has been at Inter Milan for 6 years now. In that time he hasn't made a single appearance. Reportedly he earns 200k a year because he is fun to have around and helps with squad morale. Man is living the dream. — Nichil-FUT Trading (@theaguia) January 30, 2020

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe scores hilarious Diego Maradona 'hand of god' goal