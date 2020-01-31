Union Budget
Inter Milan Player Who Signed In 2014 Has Never Played But Got SENT OFF For Dissing Ref

Football News

Inter Milan's Tomasso Berni signed for the Nerazzurri in 2014 and is yet to make his debut for the club. However, he received his first red card recently.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai
Inter Milan

Inter Milan made their way to a 2-1 win in their recent Coppa Italia clash against Fiorentina courtesy of goals from Antonio Candreva and Nicolo Barella. Prior to that, Inter Milan played out a 1-1 draw against Cagliari in the Serie A. The game saw Lautaro Martinez getting sent off in the final minute of the game under acrimonious circumstances. However, Lautaro Martinez wasn't the only player sent off for Inter Milan that night.

Antonio Conte looking forward to Inter Milan vs Napoli semifinal

Inter Milan's Tomasso Berni - Zero appearances, one red card

Inter Milan's Tomasso Berni was sent off after he interrupted the game post the dismissal of Lautaro Martinez. The goalkeeper rushed onto the pitch at the San Siro and taunted the match referee after he showed Lautaro Martinez a red card. The Italian goalkeeper is yet to make his first appearance for the Serie A club despite joining in 2014. Tomasso Berni reportedly earns €200,000 a year and is in the Inter Milan squad to up the morale in the team. He is also a strong fan favourite and will stay in the squad for another season at least. Hopefully, he gets to make one appearance before he leaves his beloved club.

Inter Milan and their fanbase just love goalkeeper Tomasso Berni

Published:
