Inter Milan to make fresh attempt for Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku: Reports

Romelu Lukaku has had a tumultuous few seasons. The Belgian striker returned to the Premier League under much fanfare as Chelsea splashed the sum on him to bring him from Inter. But the player failed to justify his price tag and eventually was shipped back to Inter on a loan deal the last summer. He is due to be back in the pre-season training for the Blues But his future hangs in balance.

3 things you need to know

Romelu Lukaku has netted over 120 goals in the English top flight

He is currently Belgium's top scorer

Lukaku played for a number of heavyweight clubs including Manchester United

Inter Milan to return with an improved bid for Romelu Lukaku: Reports

As per several reports, Inter Milan are interested in taking back Romelu Lukaku on a permanent deal. Chelsea paid a whopping £97.5 million to Inter for his service and would seek to recoup some of the amount. Noted journalist Fabrizio Romano posted an update on the player's transfer as he claimed Chelsea will receive a new bid from Inter Milan.

)Romelu Lukaku celebrating a goal / Image: AP)

Read More: Emir of Qatar furious with Kylian Mbappe situation at PSG, wants him out right now: Report

"Romelu Lukaku is now due to return at training with Chelsea on July 17th. No decision made yet on player side on how to handle pre-season situation — it will be discussed in few days. Inter will return with new bid very soon."

Romelu Lukaku is now due to return at training with Chelsea on July 17th. 🔵🇧🇪



No decision made yet on player side on how to handle pre-season situation — it will be discussed in few days.



Inter will return with new bid very soon. pic.twitter.com/i7ppiSeI5e — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 11, 2023

Will Chelsea let the player leave cheaply?

Chelsea have reportedly rejected a couple of bids from Inter and are bracing for a new offer. The English Premier League outfit reportedly wants to the tune of £40 million to part ways with the striker. There are also reportedly offers from Saudi Arabia in line for the player but Lukaku will likely to remain in Europe.

He was involved in 16 goals in 25 matches in the Serie A last season and would feel comfortable in the Italian top flight. The player has also set his sights on a move and reportedly is willing to take a pay cut to seal the move.