Inter Milan Unveil New Home Kit, Inspiration Drawn From Artistic Movement In The ‘80s

Inter Milan endured a successful outing in the Serie A over the weekend as they outplayed Parma away from home to pick up a 1-2 win. Goals from Stefan de Vrij and Alessandro Bastoni were enough to hand the Nerazzurri all three points as they fight for a spot in next season's UEFA Champions League. Antonio Conte and co will now take that confidence to seal UCL qualification with another 10 games left in the ongoing Serie A season. Meanwhile, the Milan giants released the Inter Milan new home kit for the 2020-21 season on their official social media handle this week.

📸 | TRIBAL POP



Un tributo alla città di Milano, una maglia che prende ispirazione dal movimento artistico degli anni ’80.



Ecco la nuova divisa Home 👇#MadeOfMilano #Nike #FirstKit pic.twitter.com/hAcCL6PZBu — Inter (@Inter) June 30, 2020

The Inter Milan Nike home kit is largely being greeted by optimism from fans. The stunning home kit which will be worn by the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Christian Eriksen, Lautaro Martinez and Ashley Young next season, pays homage to the 80s' artistic movement in the city of Milan. Milan is regarded as the fashion capital of the world and hosts a number of high-profile fashion events over the calendar year.

The Inter Milan new home kit is a tribute to the artistic movement of the late 1980s that originated in the culturally and historically rich city of Italy. Inter Milan are known for their out-of-the-box kits as seen with their away jersey for the current season but have always remained true to their roots when designing the home kit. The Inter Milan Nike home kit for the 2020-21 season features the usual black and blue colour scheme with zig-zag stripes across the jersey.

Inter Milan will go up against Brescia on Wednesday as they continue to push for a top-three finish under Antonio Conte this season. Inter Milan are third in the Serie A standings at present with 61 points from 28 matches thus far. Strikers Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez have been the star performers this season with a total 31 of goals between them across all competitions.

Fans react to Inter Milan new home kit

Inter Milan and Ajax remain the kings of football kits, never a bad one in sight https://t.co/Ymy2kjUFJ5 — Thomas Valentine (@TValentineNBA) June 30, 2020

Inter Milan never miss with their home kits 👌🏾 https://t.co/9w5O0kbEcQ — Tony Stark (@IamClemoh) June 30, 2020

