Inter Milan Vs Juventus Live Stream: How To Watch Serie A Match In India, US And UK?

The Serie A is set to feature an iconic clash between two titans in the division. Reigning champions Inter Milan are set to face 36-time Serie A champions Juventus at the San Siro on Sunday night.

The match is scheduled to commence live at 12:15 AM IST on October 25. Ahead of what promises to be an enthralling encounter, here is a look at how to watch Serie A live in India and the Inter Milan vs Juventus live stream details.

Inter Milan vs Juventus live stream details in India

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch INT vs JUV match live in India, there will be no official telecast on television. However, fans can watch the Inter Milan vs Juventus live stream on the Voot Select app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of all matches on the social media pages of the two teams and the Serie A.

How to watch INT vs JUV match live in the US?

Fans wondering how to watch Inter Milan vs Juventus live in the United States can tune into CBS Sports, which has the official broadcasting matches of all Serie A games. As for the Inter Milan vs Juventus live stream, fans can tune into the Paramount+ streaming platform. The match will be telecast live at 2:45 PM ET on October 24.

Inter Milan vs Juventus live stream details in the UK

UK fans wondering how to watch INT vs JUV match live can tune into BT Sports 1. As for the Inter Milan vs Juventus live stream, fans will need to subscribe to BT Sports. Once subscribed, fans can watch the match via the app on their computer, mobile or tablet devices. The match will be telecast live at 7:45 PM BST.

Inter Milan vs Juventus team news:

Inter Milan predicted starting line-up: Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Matteo Darmian, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Federico Dimarco, Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa

Juventus predicted starting line-up: Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Locatelli, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Bernandeschi, Alvaro Morata, Federico Chiesa