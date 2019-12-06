Inter Milan Vs Roma Live Streaming Details, Updates And Team News

Inter Milan host Roma at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Matchday 15 in the Serie A. Antonio Conte's side moved to the top of the Serie A table last weekend with a 2-1 win over SPAL as Juventus drew with Sassuolo. The Nerazzurri will enter the match against Roma as favourites due to the presence of in-form strikers - Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku. AS Roma are fifth in the Serie A table, level on points with high-flying Cagliari. Roma have struggled to be consistent in the Serie A this season and will hope to thwart Inter Milan's Scudetto dreams at the Giuseppe Meazza. Roma are currently on a two-match winning streak and will hope to make that three when they face off against the league leaders. Here is our take on both teams along with the Inter Milan vs Roma live streaming details for the match which will be played on Friday night in Milan.

Also Read | El Clasico 2019-20: Real Madrid's Eden Hazard ruled out with injury

Inter Milan offer injury update on the fitness of Roberto Gagliardini

🏥 | MEDICAL UPDATE



News on @gaglio94 who underwent tests at the Istituto Humanitas in Rozzano.



👉 https://t.co/qAJ9k0WBkY pic.twitter.com/l74oFBpZNJ — Inter (@Inter_en) December 3, 2019

Also Read | Everton to replace Marco Silva with former manager David Moyes? Fans wait anxiously

Inter Milan vs Roma live streaming details

The Inter Milan vs AS Roma Serie A match will be played at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on December 6, 2019. Indian football fans can watch the match on the Sony Sports Network. In addition to that, the Inter Milan vs AS Roma game will also be streamed live on the Sony Liv app for premium users.

Also Read | Anthony Joshua believes Harry Kane will thrash Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in boxing

Also Read | Premier League: Amazon Prime Video provides game-changing experience; fans left baffled

Inter Milan vs Roma live streaming details: AS Roma squad for Inter Milan fixture

Also Read | Karim Benzema could have been at Manchester United, according to Lyon president