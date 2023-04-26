Inter Vs Juventus Live Streaming: How Can We Watch Coppa Italia Match In India, UK And US

Coppa Italia LIVE Streaming: Inter Milan will host Juventus in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semifinal at San Siro. The first leg was drawn 1-1 and it will be a golden chance for both teams to cement a place in the final of the domestic trophy. Being the defending champions, the onus will be on the home side to defend their crown while Juventus have the most number of Coppa Italia trophies in their cabinet till date.

Juventus earned a huge boost recently as their appeal to overturn the deduction of 15 points was accepted by the Italian football's governing body. Inter are a distant sixth in the Serie A and a win against the Old Lady of Turin could inspire their rest of the season.

Where is the Inter Milan vs Juventus Coppa Italia match being held?

The Coppa Italia match between Inter Milan and Juventus will take place at San Siro in Milan, Italy.

When will the Inter Milan vs Juventus Coppa Italia match begin?

The Coppa Italia match between Inter Milan and Juventus will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday.

How to watch the live telecast of the Inter Milan vs Juventus Coppa Italia match in India?

Unfortunately, there will not be any live telecast for the Coppa Italia match between Inter Milan and Juventus in India.

How can we watch Inter Milan vs Juventus live streaming in India?

The live stream of the Coppa Italia match between Inter Milan and Juventus will be available on the Fancode app and website. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday.

How to watch Inter Milan and Juventus Coppa Italia match in the UK and the USA?