Iran Protestors Swarm Streets To Celebrate USA's Pivotal Win At Qatar World Cup: Watch

Iran came agonisingly close to booking their place in the Round of 16 at FIFA World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, however, their hopes were dashed by Pulisic's match-winning strike in the 38th minute. The US team riding on Pulisic's goal prevailed 1-0 on the pitch and advanced to the next round of the Qatar World Cup. While the loss was a huge setback for Iran's football team, the fans were seen celebrating their team's loss in the home country.

Iran fans celebrate national team's ouster from World Cup 2022

The USA vs Iran match is considered one of the most politically-charged matches in soccer history, but the atmosphere in some parts of Iran was completely different following the US victory on Tuesday. The US victory was not only celebrated by their own fans but they were joined by protestors in Iran.

Iran is currently undergoing a political turmoil after protestors staged several demonstrations over the contentious hijab laws that many believe to be discriminatory against women. Iran players had also staged a protest at the ongoing FIFA World Cup and did not sing the national anthem during their opening match against England.

Iran is a country where people are very passionate about football. Now they are out in the streets in the city of Sanandaj & celebrate the loss of their football team against US.

Iran is a country where people are very passionate about football. Now they are out in the streets in the city of Sanandaj & celebrate the loss of their football team against US.

They don't want the government use sport to normalize its murderous regime.

Celebration in the Kurdish-Iranian city of #Kamyaran as the regime’s national team has lost to the US in the #WorldCup.



Celebration in the Kurdish-Iranian city of #Kamyaran as the regime's national team has lost to the US in the #WorldCup.

Tonight, all over Iran, people are celebrating. Our #IranRevolution is stronger. Iranians want this regime out.

