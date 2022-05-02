Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing For Man United Against Brentford? Here's An Official Update

Manchester United host Brentford at the Old Trafford Stadium on Monday night, in their last home game of the Premier League 2021-22 season. United’s last game at the Old Trafford, ended with a 1-1 draw with Chelsea after Cristiano Ronaldo scored an equalizer at the 62nd minute of the match. He will be expected to lead the United attack on Sunday, alongside Anthony Elanga and Marcus Rashford accompanying him on the wings.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play for Manchester United against Brentford?

Ronaldo is likely to feature in the Manchester United squad against Brentford, as the team also used Ronaldo’s picture on social media ahead of their final home game. “Time for the final #OldTrafford matchday of 2021/22,” United wrote on Instagram captioning a few pictures of the team at their home ground. Ronaldo is currently in phenomenal form for the Red Devils as he has scored eight goals out of the nine goals in total scored by United.

However, Ronaldo didn’t make a goal-scoring contribution when United faced Brentford earlier in the season. United won the match by 3-1 against Brentford, after Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford contributed with one goal each. Having said that United are set to miss the services of key players like Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Fred, Paul Pogba, and Edinson Cavani for Monday’s match, with Jadon Sancho being doubtful.

What did interim manager Ralf Rangnick say?

As per the official website of Machester United, speaking to the reporters ahead of the game at Old Trafford, interim manager Ralf Rangnick said he believes the team will be boosted by some potential returnees. “Right now, I don’t know but I hope Fred will make it for the Brentford game. Tonight, was too early for him. As it seems, Jadon might be out for the rest of the season with his tonsillitis, so he will most likely be unavailable against Brentford”.

Rangnick further added his views about Cavani and said, “Apart from that, we have to wait and see. Harry Maguire [also missed the game v Chelsea], Jesse was missing for personal, family reasons today. I hope that some of those players will be back on Monday.”

(Image: @manchesterunited/Instagram)