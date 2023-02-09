Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Tonight In Al Wehda Vs Al Nassr Match In Saudi Pro League?

Al Nassr will take on Al Wehda in a Saudi Pro League encounter on Thursday. The match will take place at Al Wehda's home stadium King Abdul Aziz Stadium and will start at 11:00 PM IST. Al Nassr is currently topping the Saudi Pro League with 34 points while AL Wehda remains in 13th place with 15 points. AL Nassr recently roped in Cristiano Ronaldo on a two-year deal from Manchester United. Let's have a look at whether the 38-year-old will be available for the next game against Al Wehda.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight against Al Wehda?

Cristiano Ronaldo rescued his side in the last game as his team looked to be destined for a defeat against Al Fateh. But the former Real Madrid attacker came forward and converted from the spot in the dying minutes to save his side from further blushes. Ronaldo was seen arriving in Jeddah and is expected to be involved in the match from the start.

Riyadh 🛫

Jeddah 🛬



Our stars have arrived for tomorrow’s match 💛 pic.twitter.com/DgA9hrSYKx — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) February 8, 2023

He scored for the first time in the league in the last game and manager Rudi Garcia would rely heavily on the player who still has some fire left in him. Ronaldo hasn't scored a lot this season as his contract was mutually terminated by Manchester United and he would definitely want to make this journey memorable with a few breathtaking goals under his belt. Ronaldo will looking to fire Al Nassr to the Asian Champions Trophy title in the future.

Cristiano Ronaldo's performance in 2022/23

2022-23 hasn't been good so far for the Portuguese superstar who is still going strong. Portugal crashed out of the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal following their defeat against Morocco. He barely managed to put on a strong performance on the pitch as he has been involved in six goals so far in 19 competitions.

AL Nassr squad against Al Wehda

Goalkeepers: Bukhari, Al-Owairedhi, Abdullah, Al-Aqidi, Rossi

Defenders: S. Al-Ghannam, Al-Fatil, Al-Amri, Boushal, Konan, Al Mansour, Gonzalez, Qasheesh, Al-Faraj, Haqawi, Lajami

Midfielders: Al-Sulaiheem, Martinez, K. Al-Ghannam, Al-Najei, L. Gustavo, Al-Hassan, Yahya, Ghareeb, Al-Alawi, Masharipov

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Maran, Al-Nemer