Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Tonight Vs Hungary? Portugal Team News For Euro 2020

Defending European champions Portugal will hope to kickstart their title defence on a positive note when they take on Hungary in their opening Euro 2020 game at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary. The game is scheduled to commence live at 6:00 PM local time on Tuesday, June 15 (9:30 PM IST). With Portugal looking to defend their title they will need all their top players to be fit. With the stakes so high for Fernando Santos' side, it raises the questions: 'Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight vs Hungary' or 'When is Cristiano Ronaldo coming back?'

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight vs Hungary? Cristiano Ronaldo injury update

Cristiano Ronaldo may be at the fag end of his career but that has not stopped him from being the talisman of this Portugal side. The 36-year old is chasing the record for the most international goals and is in touching distance of achieving this feat. The Juventus forward's strike against Israel a few days ago took Ronaldo's goal tally for Portugal to 104, only five shy of Ali Daei's record. The Iranian legend scored 109 goals in just 149 games for his side before retiring following the 2006 FIFA World Cup. Hence, considering his importance to any side a Cristiano Ronaldo return to the starting line-up is essential to boost the chances of Portugal.

The latest Cristiano Ronaldo injury update is a positive one as the Portuguese international is completely fit to start tonight's game against Hungary. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was presumably substituted after 71 minutes against Israel to give him some well-deserved rest. Portuguese fans will hope that Ronaldo can get his name on the scoresheet once again against Hungary, having scored a brace in the 2016 fixture between the two sides.

Hungary vs Portugal team news: A Cristiano Ronaldo return expected to Portugal's starting line-up

Fans can expect tonight's Hungary vs Portugal clash to be a cracking contest as none of the two sides reported any injury concerns prior to the game. The only major concern for Hungary is that their star midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai withdrew from the Euro 2020 squad due to injury issues.

Hungary predicted starting line-up: Peter Gulacsi, Adam Lang, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai, Gergo Lovrencsics, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Adam Nagy, David Siger, Attila Fiola, Adam Szalai, Nemanja Nikolic

Portugal predicted starting line-up: Rui Patricio, Nelson Semedo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Danilo Pereira, Joao Moutinho, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo