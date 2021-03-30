Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Tonight Vs Luxembourg? World Cup European Qualifier Team News

Euro 2016 winners Portugal will next face Luxembourg at the Stade Josy Barthel in their quest to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. The match is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, March 31 at 12:15 AM IST. With so much on the line for Portugal, it raises the questions - 'Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight' or 'When is Cristiano Ronaldo coming back?'

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight? Cristiano Ronaldo injury update

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a regular for Juventus this season and has also played 90 minutes in Portugal's two games so far. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is the leading goal scorer in international football, with 102 goals, amongst active footballers and is just seven shy of record holder Ali Daei. Ronaldo will hope to break the all-time leading international goal scorer record and in the process also help Portugal qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Having scored a hat-trick against Cagliari a few weeks ago, the 36-year old has shown no signs of slowing down. Moreover, Ronaldo almost helped Portugal score a late winner in their last clash against Serbia. With the Cristiano Ronaldo injury out of the question and the Portuguese international firing on all cylinders, we expect Fernando Santos to start Ronaldo in Tuesday night's clash against Luxembourg, answering the 'When is Cristiano Ronaldo coming back?' query more so with the Portugal team's last game against Serbia ending in a draw.

Luxembourg vs Portugal team news: Cristiano Ronaldo return expected

With Portugal having no injuries, Fernando Santos will have several options to choose from considering the depth of the national squad. Besides the Cristiano Ronaldo return, Liverpool striker Diogo Jota, Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes and Manchester City centre-back Rúben Dias are all likely to feature. Similarly, Luxembourg have no injury concerns. Below is the predicted starting line-up for both teams:

Luxembourg predicted starting line-up: Anthony Moris; Enes Mahmutovic, Maxime Chanot, Laurent jans; Marvin Santos, Leandro Barreiro, Christopher Martins, Oliver Thill; Vincent Thill; Daniel Sinani, Gerson Rodrigues

Portugal predicted starting line-up: Anthony Lopes; João Cancelo, Jose Fonte, Rúben Dias, Cedric Soares; Joao Palhinha, Bruno Fernandes, Danilo Pereira; Joao Felix, Andre Silva, Diogo Jota

World Cup European Qualifiers live stream: How to watch Luxembourg vs Portugal live stream?

In India, the World Cup European Qualifiers will be telecasted live on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch Luxembourg vs Portugal live on Sony Ten 2/HD. Meanwhile, the Luxembourg vs Portugal live stream is available on the SonyLIV app. Live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles of both teams.