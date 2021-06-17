Is De Bruyne Playing Tonight Vs Denmark? De Bruyne Injury Update

Belgium face Denmark in their upcoming Euro 2020 match on Thursday, June 17. The Group B clash is set to be played at the Tella Parken Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 9:30 PM IST. With Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne seen training with the team ahead of the Denmark clash, we look to answer the question "Is De Bruyne playing tonight?" alongside other match details of this encounter.

Is De Bruyne playing tonight? De Bruyne injury update

Kevin De Bruyne has been stuck on the sidelines since the Champions League final back after the Belgium midfielder clashed with Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger during their clash in Porto. The 29-year-old star had to undergo minor surgery on his eye socket and fractures on his nose after being forced to sub off around the 60-minute mark in that match.

Initial reports suggested that De Bruyne could be forced to miss out on the entire European Championship due to the injury but Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez cleared the air by revealing how the player is doing well after a "small intervention” and that he won’t need a long recovery adding how the Man City star is set to feature for the Red Devils in the ongoing Euro 2020.

When is De Bruyne coming back?

The Spanish tactician confirmed that after missing the first game of Belgium’s Euro 2020 campaign against Russia, Kevin De Bruyne could play for the Red Devils and return to action by donning a mask providing safety and cover to his nose after surgery. He missed out on being a part of the Belgium matchday team that went on to register a massive 3-0 win over Russia in their first group game but is expected to make his much-awaited return on Thursday against Denmark.

He is expected to be named on the team’s bench with Roberto Martinez looking to slowly bring him back into action avoiding any potential risk of a further injury. With Kevin De Bruyne expected to make a return, Roberto Martinez will have to leave someone out in order to make space for the Man City star. Timothy Castagne is the most likely candidate after his head clash with Daler Kuzyaev which has ruled him out for playing further in the ongoing European Championship.

Martinez will also question the availability of Jan Vertonghen after he suffered a knock on his ankle in the previous game and remains a major doubt for the clash. However, the Spanish head coach will be happy to see Axel Witsel return to training after recovering from his Achilles problem and make himself available for the Denmark clash.

Despite starting the match off the bench, Kevin De Bruyne will be eager to make an impact for Belgium and act as a vital cog in the Red Devils attack with the Man City star expected to help compatriot Romelu Lukaku in winning the golden boot with his fantastic vision and sleeky passes on Thursday.

Image Credits- De Bruyne/Twitter