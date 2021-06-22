Is Jadon Sancho Playing Tonight Vs Czech Republic? England Team News For Euro 2020

The Czech Republic and England are set to lock horns in the final match of the Euro 2020 group stages on Tuesday, June 22. The Group D fixture is set to be played at Wembley Stadium in London with the kickoff scheduled for 12:30 AM IST (Wednesday, June 23). With Gareth Southgate expected to make a few changes after failing to gather three points in England's previous outing, we look to answer the question "is Jadon Sancho playing tonight?" alongside other details of the match.

Is Jadon Sancho playing tonight? Jadon Sancho injury update

The Borussia Dortmund star has been reported to be fit and in contention to start all of England's group stage matches. However, the 21-year-old attacker failed to make the cut and be a part of the Three Lions' starting 11 in the last few games with head coach Gareth Southgate opting to play the likes of Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden on the wings with Mason Mount slotting in the number 10 role as Harry Kane led the attack.

England's attacking threat was easily nullified by Scotland in their previous Euro 2020 outing as the Tartan Army managed to play out a 1-1 draw and collect their first point in their European Championship campaign against their UK rivals. The Three Lions failed to grab the opportunity to top the group and currently find themselves slotted second in Group D with the Czech Republic occupying the number one spot.

England Team News

With England failing to find the back of their net against Scotland, Gareth Southgate is expected to make a host of changes to the team's attack. The changes could also be driven by the fact that Chelsea's Mason Mount alongside Ben Chilwell are forced into isolation after the duo was in close contact with Scotland's Billy Gilmour who has tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

With Mason Mount set to miss out on the game, it provides Sancho with an opportunity to find a slot in the team's attack but he will have to battle for a starting berth with Jack Grealish. The Aston Villa star has been a name the Three Lions fans have seen eager to feature regularly for the national team and could be handed an opportunity on Tuesday.

Manchester City's Phil Foden is expected to be dropped in order to avoid the Englishman collecting yet another yellow card which could see him remain suspended for their first knockout stage game, opening up yet another window for Southgate to bring In Jadon Sancho against the Czech Republic.

The Three Lions have already qualified for the round of 16 and with Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire available to start after returning from their respective injuries, we could see the duo find a starting berth for themselves. Southgate is expected to hand many players some much needed minutes to level up their sharpness ahead of the knockout stages.

England Predicted starting XI: Pickford; James, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Henderson, Sancho, Grealish, Sterling; Kane

Image Source: Sancho/ Instagram