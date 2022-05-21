Is Kylian Mbappe Leaving PSG And Joining Real Madrid? 'Here We Go' Update In Transfer Saga

In the latest development in the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has shockingly told the club players that the deal for the Frenchman will no longer take place. The 23-year old has heavily been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu ever since the beginning of the last summer transfer window when Los Blancos were also believed to have had various offers rejected. Here is a look at the developments that have transpired and why is Mbappe no longer interested in a move to the La Liga giants.

According to Daily Mail, Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez told the players in the dressing room that Kylian Mbappe would no longer be coming to the club. It is believed that the 35-time La Liga champions failed with a final bid of a staggering £154 million for the Frenchman at the end of the last summer transfer window.

Popular journalist Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed that Mbappe has decided to stay in Paris and has communicated his decision to Perez.

With the deal not taking place then, and Mbappe not signing a contract extension at the Parc des Princes, there were speculations that the 23-year old would join Real Madrid when his contract expires this summer. However, there are now rumours that PSG have come up with an identical offer for the Ligue 1's top scorer, which has persuaded Mbappe to stay at the club.

Mbappe's mother, Fayza Lamari, said on Friday that the Frenchman had finished discussions with both clubs, who had agreed to provide "almost identical" offers. The report adds that both Real Madrid and PSG were willing to pay Mbappe a signing on fee of around a staggering €150 million, alongside wages and bonuses.

Kylian Mbappe's staggering stats at PSG

Kylian Mbappe played a critical role in helping PSG win their tenth Ligue 1 title overall as he scored a whopping 25 goals in just 34 league matches. And that is not it, as he also contributed with 17 assists. Even though Mauricio Pochettino's side were knocked out by Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarters, Mbappe's performance stood out. He scored a goal in each of the two legs, but it was not enough, as Los Blancos scored three goals on their home turf to knockout the Ligue 1 giants.