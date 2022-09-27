Is Lionel Messi Playing Against Jamaica For Argentina? Here's An Update

After a convincing 3-0 win over Honduras a few days ago, the Argentina football team is all set to take on Jamaica in their next international footbal friendly to boost their preparations ahead of the all-important FIFA World Cup 2022 that takes place towards the end of this year. The Jamaica vs Argentina match will take place at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, with kick-off set to take place at 5:30 AM IST on Wednesday, September 28.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup in November, Argentina will hope to feature their best players on the pitch to get the best preparations for the tournament. With that in mind, here is a look at whether Lionel Messi is playing for Argentina against Jamaica or not?

Is Lionel Messi playing against Jamaica?

With Argentina captain and talisman Lionel Messi having played the full 90 minutes against Honduras on Friday, he could very well be given a rest for the friendly against Jamaica. It may not be just about rest, as if reports are to be believed, the 35-year-old is unlikely to play a part in this game due to illness. A report from TyC Sports claims that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner could be replaced by Manchester City star Julian Alvarez in the starting line-up.

🇦🇷 LEO, EN DUDA PARA ENFRENTAR A JAMAICA



La presencia de Messi no está garantizada para este martes por la noche. Julián Álvarez podría ocupar su lugar en el amistoso. pic.twitter.com/f8femwFL9q — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) September 27, 2022

Messi's role in the Argentina team cannot be underestimated as he has been their talisman for well over a decde. And he proved his worth once again against Honduras by scoring a brace and helping his side register a comfortable 3-0 victory. This is another reason why Argentina football team manager Lionel Scaloni may manage Messi's gametime to ensure that the 35-year-old is in prime condition at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Jamaica vs Argentina team news

Jamaica's predicted starting line-up: John Barnes; Adrian Mariappa, Jamal Lowe, Deshorn Brown, Amari'i Bell; Demar Stewart, Jon Russell; Bobby-Cordova Reid, Ravel Morrison, Leon Bailey; Michail Antonio

Argentina's predicted starting line-up: Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Giovani Lo Celso; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria