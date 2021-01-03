Is Lionel Messi Playing Tonight Vs Huesca? Barcelona Team News For LaLiga Fixture

Michel Munoz's Huesca will square off against Ronald Koeman's Barcelona on Sunday, January 3. The LaLiga clash between Huesca and Barcelona is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM local time (Monday, 1:30 AM IST). However, social media has been abuzz over whether Barcelona captain Lionel Messi will feature in the game or not after recovering from his ankle injury.

ALSO READ: Man United Beats Villa 2-1, Level On Points With Liverpool

Lionel Messi injury update: Barcelona superstar recovers from ankle injury

Only a couple of days after Christmas, Barcelona released a statement over Lionel Messi's ankle injury, indicating that the 33-year-old was in line to miss the game against Eibar on Monday. Ronald Koeman confirmed that Messi would be given an extended Christmas break to recover and the Argentine was watching his team from the stands as Barcelona were held to a 1-1 draw against Eibar at the Camp Nou. However, it now appears that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is now set to return to action after he was spotted in training with the first-team during their first session of the New Year.

ALSO READ: Soucek Scores 1st EPL Goal Of 2021 As West Ham Beats Everton

Lionel Messi return: Is Lionel Messi playing tonight vs Huesca?

Although there is still no confirmation over whether Lionel Messi will be playing against Huesca, there are signs which prove that he may feature. Barcelona's all-time top goalscorer was captured scoring a stunning solo goal in training as he cut past several defenders to finish in trademark Messi style. If Messi is fit enough to play, it is likely that he will go right into the starting line-up as Barcelona are in dire need of their captain to provide a spark in their attack.

ALSO READ: Winless Streak Tests Resolve Of German Club Schalke

Barcelona team news, injuries and suspensions for Huesca clash

Although Messi returning to training is an enormous boost for Barcelona, Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto and Gerard Pique are still on the treatment table. Even Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines. However, Jordi Alba is available after serving his ban.

The Catalan giants are currently in sixth place on the LaLiga table, with 25 points from their 15 games. Ronald Koeman's side are 10 points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid, who have played one game less. Meanwhile, Huesca are at the foot of the LaLiga table, with just one win from 16.

ALSO READ: Leeds United Slammed By netizens, Social Media Team Labelled 'sexist' For Mocking Pundit

Image Credits - Barcelona Twitter