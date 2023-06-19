Is Luka Modric The Greatest Ever Midfielder In Football History? Here's What Stats Reveal

Why you're reading this: Luka Modric lost another final as Spain defeated Croatia to lift the UEFA Nations League final. The Real Madrid midfielder has won several accolades at the club level but his dream of lifting a trophy for Croatia is yet to be fulfilled. Despite his failure on the international stage, he remains one of the most coveted midfielders of all time.

Modric arrived at Real Madrid in 2012 from Tottenham Hotspur

Since then he has been an integral part of the Spanish club

At 37, he is still going strong

Decoding the Luka Modric supremacy

Luka Modric's name is being counted with all the famous midfielders of these generations. Despite hitting the twilight of his career the midfielder hasn't lost his golden touch and is still leading the packs for both his club and country. His technical ability is beyond imagination while his astute control over the ball has been a visible delight.

When most of the players started to fade in their late thirties Modric has still been dishing out wonderful performances week in and week out. He has the knack of finding a player with an acute pass as his vision has been one of his assets. His transition play marks him as one of the most masterful controllers of the ball as he can glide through the defence with ease.

He is not the best tackler of the ball but his other aspects of the game compensate for it. Madrid came second in La Liga as Barcelona lifted the Spanish title in the recently concluded season. He recorded four goals and three assists which proved to be a moderate campaign for Los Blancos.

He won the Champions League in the 2017-18 season and also led Croatia to the final almost single-handedly. The disappointment was waiting for him in the wings as France claimed the most coveted trophy in football. However, it didn't stop him from claiming the Ballon d'Or title that season.

Modric failed to win the Premier League during his time in England. But he has gone on to stamp his authority in the Champions League which he has won on five occasions while he also has three La Liga winners medals. Four FIFA Club World Cup trophies do speak volumes about his decorated career and he is definitely if not the best but one of the best midfielders the world has witnessed in modern football.