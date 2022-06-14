Egypt are all set to play a friendly against South Korea in Seoul on Tuesday. Two-time Premier League golden boot winner Mohamed Salah is expected to miss the match due to an injury. Salah, who played for the Pharaohs in their international game against Guinea earlier this month, missed Egypt's last match against Ethiopia after showing signs of strain. As a result, he is anticipated to miss the friendly against Son Heung-Min's South Korea on Tuesday.

Premier League star Son Heung-min will once again be the main man for the home team. He is expected to feature in the playing XI for tonight's game. South Korea are expected to win the friendly against Egypt considering the strength of their squad, and Salah's absence gives a good opportunity for the Asian Tigers.

South Korea vs Egypt: Is Mohamed Salah playing?

Egypt national team captainMohamed Salah is expected to miss the match due to an injury. After playing for Egypt against Guinea, Salah missed the match against Malawi due to side strain. Egypt went on to lose the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying match 2-0.

South Korea vs Egypt: Is Son Heung-min playing?

Premier League 2021/22 Golden boot-winner along with Salah, Son Heung-min will star for South Korea against Egypt. He will play in front of his home crowd against a Salah-less Egypt.

South Korea vs Egypt: Predicted Starting XIs

South Korea predicted starting lineup: Cho Hyun-Woo; Min-Jae Kim, Y Kim, Jeong, J Kim; I Hwang, Paik, Na; Son, U Hwang, Kwon

Egypt predicted starting lineup: Mohamed Abou-Gabal; Omar Gaber, Hamdy, Alaa, Ashraf; Ashour, Al-Sulaya, Magdy; Marmoush, Mohamed, Zizo

South Korea vs Egypt: Full squads

South Korea's squad

Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-Gyu, Cho Hyun-Woo, Kim Dong-Jun, Song Bum-Keun.

Defenders: Ji-Su Park, Kim Tae-Hwan, Kim Min-Jae, Kim Young-Gwon, Kim Jin-Su, Kwon Kyung-Won, Jonggy Yoon, Pak Ming-yu, Jae-lk Lee.

Midfielders: Won Du-Jae, Jin-Gyu Kim, Lee Jae-Sung, Nam Tae-Hee, Jung Woo-Young, Kwon Chang-Hoon, Ko Seung-Beom, Seung-Ho Paik, Woo-Yeong Jeong, Na Sang-Ho, Lee Dong-Jun.

Strikers: Son Heung-Min, hwang Hee-Chan, Young-Wook Cho, Gyu-Seong Jo, Min-Kyu Song.

Egypt's squad

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El-Shennawi, Mohamed Abou-Gabal, Mohamed Sobhi, Mahmoud Gad.

Defenders: Mahmoud Hamdi El-Wench, Mahmoud Alaa, Baher El-Mohammady, Yasser Ibrahim, Ayman Ashraf, Karim Hafez, Omar Gaber, Omar Kamal.

Midfielders: Ahmed Hamdy, Mohanad Lasheen, Amr El-Sulaya, Mohamed ‘Afsha’ Magdi, Mohamed Ibrahim, Ahmed ‘Zizo’ Sayed, Ahmed Refaat, Ibrahim Adel, Mostafa Shalabi.

Strikers: Mostafa Mohamed, Ahmed Atef.

How to watch South Korea vs Egypt live in India, Nepal and Bangladesh?

The game will not be broadcast or streamed live in India, Nepal, Bangladesh, and other South Asian countries. Football enthusiasts in India can follow the live updates of the match on various sporting websites, including ESPN.

