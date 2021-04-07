Is Neymar Playing Tonight Vs Bayern Munich? PSG Team News For UCL Clash

Paris Saint-Germain are all set to take on reigning champions Bayern Munich on Wednesday in what will be a repeat of last year's Champions League final. PSG will hope to get their revenge this season as they hope to book their spot in this season's UEFA Champions League semi-final. In order to have their best chance of winning tonight's important fixture against Bayern Munich, they will need their key players on the field. With that in mind, it raises the questions - 'Is Neymar playing tonight?' or 'When is Neymar coming back?'

Is Neymar playing tonight vs Bayern Munich? When is Neymar coming back?

Neymar is all set to make his UEFA Champions League return after missing both legs against Barcelona in the UCL Round of 16 this season. The Brazilian made his first appearance for PSG against Lyon a few weeks ago since sustaining a thigh injury on February 10. Neymar's return to the starting line-up will undoubtedly be a welcome boost for Mauricio Pochettino's side considering his numbers for PSG.

Although Neymar's 2020/21 campaign with PSG has been affected by injuries, he has played a pivotal role whenever he has played. In 13 appearances in Ligue 1 this season, Neymar has scored six goals and three assists. His performances are even more impressive when it comes to this season's Champions League as he has scored six goals in five matches.

PSG team news for UCL clash: Neymar return expected

With Neymar injury concerns out of the way, the Brazilian is expected to start tonight's crucial game against Bayern Munich. Meanwhile, Marco Verratti and Alessandro Florenzi are sidelined for tonight's clash after testing positive for COVID-19. Juan Bernat and Mauro Icardi will also not feature in PSG's starting line-up due to injuries. The only suspension worry for PSG is Leandro Paredes.

PSG expected starting line-up: Keylor Navas; Layvin Kurzawa, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Thilo Kehrer; Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera; Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Angel Di Maria; Moise Kean

How to watch Bayern vs PSG live in India?

The match is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, April 8 at 12:30 AM IST live from the Allianz Arena. In India, the game will telecast live on Sony Ten 2 and Ten 3 — SD & HD. The Bayern vs PSG live stream in India will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.