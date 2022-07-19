Is Robert Lewandowski Playing For Barcelona Against Inter Miami? Here's An Update

La Liga giants Barcelona are all set to take on Inter Miami during their pre-season tour to the United States. The match will commence live at 5:30 AM IST from the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida on Wednesday, July 20. The Catalan giants have made some blockbuster signings this summer with none being bigger than that of former Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

With the club recently having completed the 33-year-old's signing, here is a look at whether Robert Lewandowski will make his Barcelona debut against Inter Miami or not.

INSIDE VIEW

Watch now the first day of @lewy_official — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 19, 2022

Is Lewandowski playing for Barcelona against Inter Miami?

While Polish star striker Robert Lewandowski has travelled with the Barcelona squad to the United States, there is no official confirmation as to whether he has been included in the squad or not. The Xavi-led team had released their squad for the pre-season tour just a few days before they completed the signing of Lewandowski. The full list of players that will feature in the squad for the pre-season tour are mentioned below:

Ter Stegen, Dest, Mika Mármol, Franck Kessie, Pjanic, Frenkie de Jong, Collado, Pedri, Ansu Fati, Ez Abde, Fabio Blanco, Iñaki Peña, Nico, Chadi, Pablo Torre, Aubameyang, Balde, Casadó, Àlex Valle, I. Akhomach, Aranda, and Arnau Casas, Raphina, Andreas Christensen

SQUAD LIST

US Summer Tour — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 16, 2022

Robert Lewandowski explains decision to join Barcelona

After his signing from Bayern Munich to Barcelona was confirmed, Robert Lewandowski told Barca TV, "I’m here to help the club return to the top and win as many titles as possible. I have always wanted to play in a great La Liga club and this is a great opportunity for me. It is also a challenge in my private life. I am a player who always wants to win. We have great players, with a lot of quality, in the squad. I am excited about what we can all achieve together."

The former Borussia Dortmund player then went on to compliment Spanish coach Xavi by stating, "I want to play and win titles and I know that with Xavi this will be very possible. He knows perfectly well how to lead Barca. He was an incredible player and now he is a great coach. He has a lot of future and I want to be a part of it. The last few days have been long, but in the end, the agreement has become a reality. I am ready to face this new challenge in my career. I’m a guy who likes to win games and titles. I hope the season begins and ends well in this regard."