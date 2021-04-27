Is Sergio Ramos Playing Tonight Vs Chelsea? Sergio Ramos Injury Update

Real Madrid are all set to face off against Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday night. The game is an important landmark for Los Blancos after two dreadful years in the competition where they were knocked out by Ajax and Manchester City. But Zinedine Zidane's plans to challenge for a fourth Champions League title were hit with a major blow after an injury to captain Sergio Ramos. Here's a look at when will Sergio Ramos return and the latest Sergio Ramos injury update.

Is Sergio Ramos playing tonight? When is Sergio Ramos coming back?

Sergio Ramos has grown synonymous with Real Madrid over the years and the club captain is a major influence in the dressing room. However, the Spaniard has struggled with injuries this season and will be ruled out against Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final. Ramos has missed Los Blancos' last eight games across both LaLiga and Champions League action due to a calf injury and subsequent positive Covid-19 test.

ðŸ¥ Sergio Ramos is hoping to be fit for the Second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Chelsea on 5 May. Zidane operates a zero risk policy with injuries and will not rush his captain back until he is 100 percent. [@diarioas] pic.twitter.com/EICy1Xb4CF — TheRMadridTV (@TheRMadridTV) April 25, 2021

The Real Madrid captain is desperate to return to the pitch in what could potentially be his last few months at the club, with his contract expiring in the summer. Ramos has an ability to deliver at crunch moments, and Zidane will surely be hoping that his clutch player can return to full fitness soon and deliver in what is a pivotal juncture of the season. Ramos has been stricken with injury problems of late, first undergoing knee surgery and then tearing a muscle on international duty with Spain. However, the latest Sergio Ramos injury update is of optimism, with the Spaniard close to returning to action after having stepped up his training regime.

As reported by Diario AS, a potential Sergio Ramos return date has been set for 5 May, when Zidane’s side travel to Stamford Bridge to play Chelsea in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final between the clubs. Real Madrid plan to hand their club captain some playing time against Osasuna in LaLiga before the European clash so that he is fit to start at Stamford Bridge. Currently, Ramos has started training with the ball at Valdebebas and barring any further hiccups, he will rejoin group training towards the end of next week. Ramos’ return will be a key boost for Zinedine Zidane, as the French boss aims to keep their double chances alive at the end of season run-in. Real Madrid are in the race for the LaLiga title but are two points off leaders Atletico Madrid.

(Image Courtesy: Sergio Ramos Twitter)