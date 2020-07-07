ISL 2020-21 To Be Played Behind Closed Doors Either In Kerala Or Goa: Report

The Indian Super League (ISL) is planning to return in November and will be played behind closed doors amidst the coronavirus pandemic. While the ISL venue is yet to be decided, plans for the ISL return in Goa or Kerala have been drawn. Bengal and Northeast are also potential destinations to host ISL behind closed doors but are likely to be ruled out due to the clash with the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

ISL return: Goa, Kerala front runners for ISL behind closed doors

In a report by The Times of India, the next edition of the ISL is likely to be played at a single venue with Goa and Kerala being the front runners to host the ISL return. A senior official of the Football Sports Development Ltd (FDSL) confirmed in an interview with The Times of India that the ISL return will be staged at a single region, and matches will be played at three to four stadiums in the vicinity. ISL behind closed doors is likely to kick off on November 21 and organisers have been drawing plans for a potential ISL venue since the last few months.

Initial plans suggested that the ISL return could be staged at two venues but the idea was swiftly rejected for better co-ordination. The ISL official said that besides infrastructure, the final choice of ISL venue will depend on government permissions, coronavirus regulations and access to medical facilities.

While Northeast has the least number of coronavirus cases in India, they might struggle to get the nod due to difficulty of transportation and accommodation. Furthermore, two of their four shortlisted grounds including Aizawl, Shillong, Gangtok and Imphal have artificial turfs. West Bengal, in contrast, have the best facilities available but are scheduled to host the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

While the tournament kicks start on February 17, grounds will be unavailable to choose from, after December. Kerala and Goa are the remaining two options and both states have the essential facilities, grounds and ideal hotels to accommodate teams and officials. With time running out, the ISL official revealed that the upcoming season will have doubleheaders in a bid to capture maximum fan engagement and TV coverage.

However, as the ISL return plans are set in full motion, the official states that the safety and health of the players and staff are of utmost importance and there will be a safe bubble around them when the ISL venue is decided.

(Image Credit: Kerala Blasters Instagram)