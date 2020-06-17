Indian Super League Introduces Changes In Regulations, 2 Developmental Players Mandatory

Indian football was put on a temporary halt over the summer due to the coronavirus pandemic that hit the country. More than 354,000 Indians have tested positive for COVID-19 since March with more than 11,000 deaths registered as of June. As India slowly begins to return to normalcy, Indian football clubs across domestic leagues have begun stepping up preparations for the upcoming season. Indian football's domestic season is reportedly scheduled to begin in August. Taking advantage of the coronavirus break, Indian Super League officials have utilised this time to tweak the rules of the league, so as to deal with the crisis and also give domestic players a push. ISL has introduced certain minor changes to their player regulation procedures in order to ensure that a larger group of homegrown players is given an opportunity to gain some exposure on a larger platform.

Also Read | ISL news: After Mohun Bagan's shift to ISL; AIFF invites bid for new I-league club to fill 10th spot

ISL News

Odisha FC had a busy offseason, making nine signings this summer

Odisha FC is delighted to announce the signing of young Indian midfielder Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, the youngest player to score in the AFC Cup last year, on a three year deal ⚽@IndSuperLeague #WelcomeThoiba #OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame pic.twitter.com/A8bN3faQgK — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) June 16, 2020

Also Read | ISL news: FC Goa appoints Spaniard Juan Ferrando as new head coach ahead of ISL 2020-21 season

Indian football news, ISL News

ISL 202-21: Indian Super League introduces changes in regulations, two developmental players mandatory

Ahead of the start of the ISL 2020-21 season, a few minor changes have been introduced with regards to player regulations and matchday squads. Goal confirmed reports that ISL clubs will now be required to add two developmental players in their matchday squads. ISL has altered its player guidelines to ensure that there must be two, and not one developmental player (born on or after January 1, 2000) in each club's 18-member matchday squads.

ISL rules ahead of ISL 2020-21 season

The ISL 2020-21 season will see a mandatory Asian player in every club’s squad. Clubs will be allowed to sign a minimum of five and a maximum of seven foreign players in a squad that can possess a total of 35 players. In addition to this, there can also be a maximum of 30 and a minimum of 18 Indian football players in a squad next season. For comparison, clubs were only allowed to sign 18 Indian players in the fourth season of ISL. The minor changes which are being introduced in the ISL can be seen as a catalyst to promote Indian talent in ISL squads which will benefit from the long-term growth of Indian football starlets.

Also Read | ISL news: ISL 2019-20 season sets record, witnesses 51 per cent growth in viewership

Also Read | ISL news: Indian football domestic season to begin on August 1

Indian Football News, ISL News

Lallianzula Chhangte was a standout performer for Chennaiyin FC last season

With 7️⃣ goals in #HeroISL 2019-20, he had his best campaign so far!



Join us in wishing @ChennaiyinFC's #️⃣7️⃣, @lzchhangte7, a very #HappyBirthday 🎂🥳 pic.twitter.com/BQzQTDX7XW — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) June 8, 2020

Also Read | Chuni Goswami, Indian football legend and former captain, passes away at 82

Image Courtesy: Chennaiyin FC Twitter