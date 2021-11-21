ISL 2021, SCEB Vs JFC: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Playing XI, Team News And More

The third match of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) will see SC East Bengal take on Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa on Sunday, November 21 at 7:30 PM IST.

SC East Bengal had a disappointing debut campaign, ending 9th in the league table managing only three wins from 20 games. The team have parted ways with head coach Robbie Flower and have appointed Manuel Diaz to the role. The team will hope to change its fortunes this time around.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC missed out on playoffs last season by four points and ended sixth. The team have retained its core and will be hoping to make it to the playoffs for the first time in club history.

In terms of team news, SC East Bengal have a full squad, while Jamshedpur FC will be without Farukh Choudhary who had a knee injury while Jordan Murray too is doubtful for the clash.

SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC live: SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur United Head-to-head

The two sides have squared off twice in the past. The first time the two sides met, the game ended in a 0-0 draw, while the 2nd meeting saw SC East Bengal getting better of Jamshedpur in a 2-1 win.

SCEB Vs JFC Dream11 prediction: Probable SCEB vs JFC Playing XI

SC East Bengal FC probable 11 - Arindam Bhattacharya, Raju Gaikwad, Adil Khan, Tomislav Mrcela, Franjo Prce, Jackichand Singh, Md Rafique, Bikash Jairu, Amir Dervisevic, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Balwant Singh

Jamshedpur FC probable 11 - Rehenesh TP, Narender Gahlot, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Laldinliana Renthlei, Pronay Halder, Alex Lima, Mobashir Rahman, Nerijus Valskis, Ishan Pandita, Len Doungel

ISL 2021 live: Top picks for SCEB Vs JFC Dream11 team

SCEB Vs JFC live: SC East Bengal top picks

Jackichand Singh

Daniel Chima Chukwu

SCEB Vs JFC live: Jamshedpur FC top picks

Nerijus Valskis

Alex Lima

SCEB Vs JFC Dream11 Prediction: SCEB Vs JFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Arindam Bhattacharya

Defenders - Raju Gaikwad, Tomislav Mrcela, Eli Sabia

Midfielders - Pronay Halder, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh (VC), Amir Dervisevic

Forwards - Daniel Chima Chukwu, Nerijus Valskis (C), Ishan Pandita

Note: The above SCEB Vs JFC Dream11 prediction, SCEB Vs JFC Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SCEB Vs JFC Dream11 team and SCEB Vs JFC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.