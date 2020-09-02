ISL: Odisha FC Secure Signing Of Prolific Brazilian Striker Marcelinho From Hyderabad FC

Odisha FC have officially roped in former Hyderabad FC captain and experienced Brazilian footballer Marcelo Leite Pereira (Marcelinho) ahead of the seventh season of the Hero Indian Super League set to be staged in Goa later this year. The 33-year-old striker has signed for the Bhubaneswar outfit on a one-year contract.

Marcelinho has been one of the most prolific strikers in the ISL and is third on the list of all-time leading scorers with 31 goals and 17 assists to his name. The Brazilian is a popular name in Indian football and was the Golden Boot winner in the 2016 season with the Delhi Dynamos, the same franchise that has now shifted its base and is known as Odisha FC.

Marcelinho has extensive experience in Indian football and the move will give Odhisha FC a huge boost ahead of ISL Season 7. The Brazilian striker has previously plied his trade with Delhi Dynamos, Pune City FC and Hyderabad FC and knows the demands of the ISL. Marcelinho also brings in experience, having played in various leagues around the world. Odisha FC's new signing began with the reserve side of LaLiga's Atletico Madrid.and went on to play for various other teams in UAE, Greece, Brazil, Spain and Italy before moving to India.

The new entrants last year, Hyderabad FC finished bottom of the league table and have decided that they want to rebuild from scratch, being very active in the transfer market and deciding not to renew Marcelinho’s contract. Marcelinho was the club captain for their disappointing season and further got into a rift with the club over non-payment of dues and the club decided that it wasn't going to continue with the striker.



Speaking about the signing, in an official statement Odisha FC President Mr Rohan Sharma exclaimed with joy and said: “Life can be strange and beautiful. After a long time, it’s great to have Marcelinho back with me. Last time we were together, he set the league ablaze with his skills and goals. Now he has become the third-highest goalscorer in the ISL and I am sure he will bang some more in this season. He still has a lot to offer with his vision and scoring, and we both want to bring the trophy to Odisha this season.”

As excited as the Odisha FC President was Marcelinho himself. “I am very motivated for the challenge. I really want to do well with my new team, new coach and the wonderful fans of Odisha FC. I hope that we have an amazing season ahead and I can’t wait for this.” Also welcoming the player to Odisha FC, Head Coach Stuart Baxter stated after the move, “With good experience of Indian football and a record that is admired by many, Marcelinho represents a good signing on all fronts.”

Coach Albert Roca quits Hyderabad FC to join Barcelona

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC and head coach Albert Roca parted ways after agreeing on a mutual termination. Albert Roca leaves his role at the ISL to join the backroom staff of Barcelona and will serve as the fitness coach for the first team. Roca was previously with Barcelona under Frank Rijkaard from 2003-2008.

[LATEST NEWS]: Albert Roca will be the new fitness coach working alongside @RonaldKoeman



Barça would like to thank @HydFCOfficial for allowing Roca, who was at Barça during the Frank Rijkaard era, to return, and wishes them every success in the next @IndSuperLeague. pic.twitter.com/mzxy9y5EBX — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 29, 2020

Image Courtesy: ISL Twitter