ISL: Two-time Finalists Kerala Blasters FC Unveils New Home Kit Ahead Of The Tournament

Kerala Blasters FC on Saturday unveiled the club's Home Kit for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL). This was officially confirmed by the Kerala Blasters FC on their official Twitter handle. The Blasters have been donning a yellow home kit ever since the inception of the tournament in 2014.

Here's a look at the Kerala football club's new yet unique jersey for the upcoming tournament:

What's so unique about the Blasters' new jersey?

The new jersey in the club's customary yellow and blue colors pays homage to the state of Kerala.

The kit celebrates the culture of the state through the prominent Yellow hue that is core to traditional elements unique to Kerala like the jackfruit, banana chips, banana fritters, Vishukani Pookal, and many others that are seen in an everyday life of a Malayali.

The horizontal lines that run along the breadth of the jersey are representative of the classical set saree/mundu kara. Overall, the home jersey symbolizes a sense of home for the squad and our supporters while donning the skin, wherever they are.

Kerala Blasters in ISL 2020/21

The two-time runners-up will locks horns with the defending champions, ATK-Mohun Bagan, at the GMC Stadium Bambolim in the curtain-raiser of the seventh edition of the competition that gets underway on Friday, November 20. In fact, the upcoming edition of the tournament will be played behind closed doors at three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda; GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim; and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.

The grand finale of the 2019-20 season was also played behind closed doors at Goa's Fatorda Stadium in March this year due to the global pandemic.

ATK are the defending champions. They are the most successful team of this competition with three title wins in 2014, 2016, and, 2019-20 editions respectively. The league matches will take place from November to February while the schedule for the knockout matches (semi-finals & final) has not been announced.

