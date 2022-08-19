'It Will Only Get Worse': Suarez Advises Darwin Nunez After Liverpool Striker's Red Card

After Darwin Nunez's red card incident against Crystal Palace last week, former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez reached out to him and offered him advice on the importance of maintaining his composure in such pivotal moments. Nunez was shown a straight red after he headbutted Joachim Andersen, who did his best to irk the 23-year-old Uruguayan international.

Luis Suarez offers Darwin Nunez vital advice

While speaking to Telemundo following Darwin Nunez's red card incident, Luis Suarez said, "With what happened to him the other day I was talking to him because he is just starting out and to make him aware that from now on, opponents will be seeking him out twice or three times more often. Even more so in England, he’s hearing this from an idiot who makes mistakes and suffers for them, but falling down and getting up again made me stronger. Don’t give them any more chances, it will only get worse."

Suarez presumably refers to himself as an "idiot" because of the infamous biting controversy he was involved in back in 2013. On that occasion, the Uruguyan seemingly bit Chelsea's, Branislav Ivanovic. Despite the incident, he never got a red card during his three and a half years at Anfield. However, had VAR existed back then things could have been different for him.

Klopp reacts to Nunez's red card incident

While speaking at his post-match interview following the 1-1 draw between Liverpool and Crystal Palace, Reds coach Jurgen Klopp said, "I wanted to see the situation first. I didn’t know what happened. I saw Andersen on the floor and Darwin walking away. That was my view. So I asked our guys, I saw it and yes it was a red card, the wrong reaction."

While Klopp admitted that Nunez made a mistake, he did highlight that he was confident that his striker would learn from the incident. "Andersen wanted that and he got it, but Darwin made a mistake. A little provocation here and there, and definitely the wrong reaction. I can’t deny that. He will learn from that. Unfortunately, he will have a few games to do so, which is not cool for us, even less with our specific situation, but it is what it is," added the German coach.